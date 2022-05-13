UW Health nurse scientist uses data to helps nurses provide the best possible care

MADISON, Wis. — As part of National Nurses Week, UW Health is spotlighting the health system’s first-ever nurse scientist, Elise Arsenault Knudsen.

In her role, Arsenault Knudsen uses data to shape a vision and strategy for the resources and infrastructure that nurses use. In addition, she helps support thousands of nurses to provide the best possible care.

“We’re hearing about how we should change our practice. We know that there’s research behind this, but how can you make it more transparent to us?” she said. “So through a series of processes, we developed these one-page sheets where we say, ‘Here is the research, here are the main points, key takeaways from the evidence, this is what it means for nurses at UW Health,’ and if you want to read more we make sure that the references are very clearly articulated so that nurses can dive in.”

She became the health care provider’s first nurse scientist last year after more than 16 years with UW Health in other roles.

