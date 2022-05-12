ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Lynnfield baseball walks off to victory over Georgetown

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3driJY_0fcRqvcQ00

LYNNFIELD — Despite losing a three-run lead in the seventh inning Thursday afternoon, the Lynnfield baseball team was able to gather itself well enough to pull out a 7-6 walk-off victory over Georgetown in a Cape Ann League battle at Lynnfield High School.

The game-winning hit came from Alex Gentile, who ripped an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Gentile led the offensive attack for Lynnfield on the day, going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Henry Caulfield (2-for-5) and Tim Pivero (1-for-3) each had one RBI, while Aidan Burke (2-for-4, run scored), Nick Razzaboni (2-for-3, run scored), Dan Dorman (1-for-4, double) and Devin Bolger (1-for-1) also had good days at the plate.

Dorman also picked up the win on the mound for the Pioneers, pitching two innings of scoreless relief while allowing one hit and striking out three. Pivero got the start and the no-decision, pitching three innings and allowing five runs on eight hits with three strikeouts.

Lynnfield got the scoring going in the bottom of the second inning, exploding for six runs. David Tracy drew a leadoff walk and then Razzaboni singled, allowing Dorman to step to the plate. Dorman ripped a hard grounder right to shortstop, but the throw sailed high into the stands and allowed a run to come home to make it 1-0. After another run came in on a passed ball, Pivero stepped in and dropped a perfectly executed bunt to drive home a run and make it a 3-0 lead. Burke followed that up with a walk before Caulfield drove in a run with a groundout, then Gentile ripped an RBI triple to deep right-center field. After Riley followed that with an RBI single of his own, the Pioneers held a commanding 6-0 lead.

But Georgetown wasn’t done. The Royals chipped away at the lead for the rest of the game, scoring a run in the third and two more in the fifth to make it a 6-3 game.

Then came the seventh, where Georgetown notched three hits, drew two walks and brought home three runs to tie up the game and put the pressure right back on Lynnfield.

And the Pioneers responded. After Dorman worked out of the seventh inning and then went 1-2-3 through the eighth, the Pioneers had a chance to win the game with a walk-off.

Bolger got the rally started with a one-out single, then Burke and Caulfield both followed suit to load up the bases for Lynnfield. That opened up the door for Gentile, who continued his impressive season at the plate by knocking a walk-off RBI single up the middle to give the Pioneers the thrilling victory.

Lynnfield (6-8) hosts Newburyport Saturday morning (10).

The post Lynnfield baseball walks off to victory over Georgetown appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Seattle man nabbed after flying to Boston to run away with middle school girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Georgetown, MA
Lynnfield, MA
Sports
Georgetown, MA
Sports
City
Lynnfield, MA
City
Newburyport, MA
Lynnfield, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
CBS Boston

14 shelters in Boston, Lawrence for homeless and women escaping abuse closing after state pulls funding

BOSTON (CBS) — Fourteen shelters in Boston and Lawrence for the homeless and women escaping abuse are now just weeks away from closing. “One man committed an error and we feel an entire organization is paying for that,” said Veernon Blessing, Interim Executive Director of the Casa Nueva Vida. He says due to past mismanagement from their former leader, the state decided last month to pull its funding and not to renew the $7 million contract that funds all 14 of their locations in Boston and in Lawrence. On June 30, they will have to close down. “Casa Nueva Vida, without the state funding,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Lynnfield High School#Pioneers
nbcboston.com

Boston Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Principal Never Called 911

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Suspect in Friday Carpenter Center homicide arrested in Boston

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman who was named a suspect in the May 13 homicide of a man living at the Carpenter Center was arrested May 14 by Boston Police. According to Attorney General John M. Formella Stephanie Beard, 34, was apprehended in Boston on Saturday and charged as a fugitive from justice. She will be arraigned on May 16 in Boston Municipal Court, South Boston Division.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

Potential For Damaging Winds, Hail on Monday

We have a mild and humid afternoon to wrap up our weekend. Still above average, our highs are staying in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday. We don’t get nearly as hot as yesterday when we broke new heat records, from northern New England and into the south. Manchester, New Hampshire, saw 91 after having 81 as its highest temperature on record back in 2018. Our high in Boston tied our previous 86 degree mark of 1979 and on it goes to other cities across the region.
BOSTON, MA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 8 Types of Hawks in Massachusetts

Best known as the landing place of the Pilgrims and the Mayflower, Massachusetts also boasts a wonderful contingent of bird enthusiasts who trace their heritage to one of the pioneers in the field of ornithology known as Ludlow Griscom. Ludlow was buried in Cambridge’s Mount Auburn Cemetery, one of Massachusetts’ most famous birding sites.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Somerville shooting that shattered bedroom window of 3 young girls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Salon

How NASA almost ended up building a huge campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts

The story of NASA in Kendall Square would be told and retold countless times by locals—even more than fifty years later. People shake their heads and point to the eye-sore compound with a gigantic tower building opposite the Marriott Hotel between Broadway and Binney Street. The most common version of the myth runs something like this: The space agency needed a headquarters, and with Massachusetts's own John F. Kennedy serving as president of the United States, he arranged for it to be in Kendall Square. The site was built, NASA moved in, but then, after Kennedy's assassination, new president Lyndon Johnson moved it to his native Texas, where it remains today.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy