Ben Roethlisberger is no longer the quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he has made it clear that he is willing to help his successor. Kenny Pickett said Friday that Roethlisberger called him after the NFL Draft to offer to help the former Pitt star in any way he can. Pickett said he will definitely take Big Ben up on it.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO