Minnesota State

Anglers prepare for Saturday’s Minnesota fishing opener

By Hami Arain
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNESOTA (KVRR) – Get your rods and reels and life jackets out as Minnesota’s Fishing Opener starts Saturday and people across the state are excited to get back on the water for another season of catching fish....

www.kvrr.com

FOX 21 Online

Fishing Guide Shares Tips Ahead of Minnesota Fishing Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – Anglers get ready because the Minnesota fishing opener weekend is finally here. Jarrid Houston with Houston’s Guide Service says the opener signals the busy time of year for them. He says they have a lot of guide trips booked already for this summer but they do still have some openings.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Governor’s Fishing Opener Kicks Off Season in Cass Lake [PHOTOS]

CASS LAKE -- Fishing season is officially underway in Minnesota. This weekend Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Winnibigoshish in the Chippewa National Forest. On Saturday they fished with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr., and guides Tom Neustrom...
CASS LAKE, MN
mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
CBS Minnesota

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota’s lakes and rivers are on the rise this spring, about a month later than normal. Flooding is happening in many areas in the state including the North Shore, along the Minnesota River, and parts of the Mississippi River. “It’s gone up a couple feet,” said St. Paul resident Gretchen Henke said. “My window looks out to Raspberry Island and that whole tip is under now.” Starting Monday, Water Street in St. Paul will be closed between Highway 13 and Plato Boulevard in anticipation of street flooding. “We monitor the Mississippi River levels all year long. Temporarily closing Water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Attention Minnesota Smelt Fans: Be Careful How Much You Eat

Let me rack up one more thing that I learned about when I moved to Duluth, harvesting smelt. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural resources: "Rainbow smelt, silver-colored fish about 6 to 9 inches long, is an exotic species to Lake Superior." The overall population has declined since the 1970s but still remains a popular pastime in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

NWS already monitoring Thursday for severe weather in Minnesota

After three days of severe weather in Minnesota last week, another round of severe storms appears possible this coming Thursday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area of the Upper Midwest, mainly for Minnesota and Wisconsin, for potential severe storms on Thursday. It's a Day 5 outlook, so the situation remains very fluid as conditions, storm track and timing and could all change.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Planting season off to a late start

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - After a late spring and days of severe weather, Gov. Tim Walz has issued an executive order authorizing temporary relief for motor carriers and drivers for the spring crop in Minnesota. Despite the last couple of days, southern Minnesota farms have not seen the same...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE

Gov. Walz reels in 21-inch walleye during Governor's Fishing Opener

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — On the waters of Lake Winnibigoshish, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan celebrated the 2022 Governor's Fishing Opener on Saturday. Walz won this year's competition with the Lt. Gov. after reeling in a 21-inch walleye. “We’re proud of our state’s abundant natural...
MINNESOTA STATE

