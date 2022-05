The Undertaker has laid down the law as it pertains to an upcoming signing at Megacon in Orlando, Florida, and there's no way that he is signing any 1991 trading cards. The Undertaker, since retiring from WWE in 2020, has immersed himself in the modern world and is now a frequent user of social media and regularly participates in interviews and celebrity signings, shedding the old mindset that he used to have in regards to protecting his character.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO