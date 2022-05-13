ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norm Macdonald's Posthumous Comedy Special 'Nothing Serious' to Hit Netflix

By Zach Seemayer‍
ETOnline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorm Macdonald hasn't finished making people laugh. Netflix announced on Thursday that the late comic's final, posthumous stand-up special will soon be hitting the streaming platform later this month. The special, Norm Macdonald: Nothing Serious, was recorded in the comedian's living room, according to a press release from Netflix....

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
TVLine

Norm Macdonald Taped a Final Netflix Special as He Quietly Battled Cancer, 'Just in Case Things Went South'

Click here to read the full article. The late Norm Macdonald will deliver one final stand-up comedy set to the world, having taped a run-through of new material prior to his September 2021 passing. During the summer of 2020, Macdonald recorded himself in his living room, doing an hour’s worth of material, before undergoing a procedure to treat the acute leukemia that he quietly lived with for nine years. “His test results were not good, so during the heart of COVID-19 pandemic and literally the night before going in for a procedure, he wanted to get this on tape just in case...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Posthumous#Covid
