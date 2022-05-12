Two injured in drive-by shooting on North G Street in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Thursday night.
Shortly after 8 p.m., the PPD reported a shooting in the 1000 block of North G Street.
Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. A PPD spokesman said it appeared their injuries were not life-threatening.
At this time, there is no information about the suspects or the vehicle involved in the drive-by.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.
This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Two injured in drive-by shooting on North G Street in Pensacola
