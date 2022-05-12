ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Two injured in drive-by shooting on North G Street in Pensacola

 3 days ago

The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people injured Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the PPD reported a shooting in the 1000 block of North G Street.

Two people were shot and taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. A PPD spokesman said it appeared their injuries were not life-threatening.

At this time, there is no information about the suspects or the vehicle involved in the drive-by.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the PPD at 850-435-1901 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered Mobile man

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department is looking for a missing and endangered man from Mobile. Cleon McCovey, 71, was reported missing by his nephew on Sunday morning. The nephew said McCovey was last seen on Wednesday, May 11 at 11 p.m. McCovey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. He […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co Sheriff’s looking for teen suspect for shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 16-year-old suspect involved in a shooting. The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Fairfield Drive around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting occurred near Lillian Highway where one person was […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Police make arrest in Fort Walton Beach bank robbery

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department has arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38, of Fort Walton Beach, for the bank robbery that occurred on May 11th at the Regions Bank located at 25 Beal Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. During the investigation, Griffin was positively identified as the suspect within...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
bobgermanylaw.com

Biloxi, MS – Pedestrian Fatally Struck Near Cedar Lake Exit on I-10

Officers from the Biloxi Police Department said the incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Interstate 10 in the area of the Cedar Lake Exit when the person was walking alongside one of the eastbound lanes of the roadway when they were struck by a car. The driver is cooperating...
BILOXI, MS
Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

