South Central baseball beats Mapleton to remain atop the Firelands Conference

NANKIN — The first three-plus innings were played on a cold, rainy day.

The remainder of the game was played in near ideal conditions.

But one thing remained the same.

The South Central baseball team’s quest for a Firelands Conference championship.

Picking up a suspended game from earlier in the season, the Trojans trailed Mapleton 2-1 but had the bases loaded with two out in the top of the fourth inning.

“I told our kids that Mapleton is sitting there for a month with the bases loaded and one of the best hitters in the state coming to the plate,” said SC coach Mike Perry. “I like our chances with Sam [Seidel], and I like our chances with Karl [Ferber]. We just came out and did what we do.”

It did not take long for South Central to take control of the game. Six consecutive batters reached base when play resumed as the Trojans cruised to a 9-2 victory Thursday at Mapleton High School.

“We had smart at-bats,” said Perry. “We made the pitcher work, and we put the ball in play.”

South Central (16-3, 10-1) coaxed four walks in the restart, and those free passes, along with singles by Ferber and Brandon Mitchell, allowed the Trojans to take an 8-2 lead.

“That big inning was kind of funny because I think we lead the world in one-run games,” Perry said. “Two of our three games this week have been one-run games, and we beat New London by two on Monday. Last season, we lost four Firelands Conference games by one run, so you know those kinds of things seem to even out.”

The win kept South Central atop the FC standings. The Trojans have three conference games remaining and are looking to win their first league title in more than two decades.

“These kids have the ultimate faith in themselves,” Perry said. “We haven’t accomplished anything yet, and they know that, but we have put ourselves in a position to do something we haven’t done since 2001.”

Since Crestview has two league losses and St. Paul three, the Trojans control their own destiny and have a big game at Crestview on Friday

“We never take anything for granted,” said Perry. “We come out every day knowing how good this conference is. I don’t think many people realize how good this Firelands Conference is. This year it is the best I have seen in a while, and we know that anybody can beat you in a given day.

“We try and play our game and try to be smart and play team defense. If we do that, we like our chances.”

Mapleton (8-13, 6-8) did turn a rare 6-3-5 double play in the sixth inning to aid pitcher Landen Sword. Shortstop Blake Benner fielded a ground ball, fired a strike to first baseman Matt Recker, who fired another strike to third baseman Carter Miller for the double play.

Sword did a fine job in relief, tossing 2⅔ scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

“He did well tonight and threw well tonight,” said Mapleton coach Aaron Welch.

