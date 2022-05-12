Bengals play Monday Night Football games against Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to play two Monday Night Football games this season on ESPN/ABC, against the Browns in Cleveland in Week 8 on Oct. 31 and against the Buffalo Bills at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 17 on Jan. 2, 2023.

The Bengals-Bills game on MNF could feature the first matchup of two of the National Football League's star quarterbacks in Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

The Bengals and Bills last met in Sept. 2019 - Allen's second season - in Buffalo, with the Bills winning 21-17. Allen completed 23-of-36 passes for 243 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Bengals' quarterback was Andy Dalton.

The other MNF game would be the Bengals' first on a Monday night in Cleveland since 1990. Earlier this week, the Bengals' DJ Reader said the Browns "got a lot better" by adding his former Houston Texans teammate, Deshaun Watson, at quarterback.

The Bengals announced earlier - ahead of Thursday night's 2022 NFL schedule release - that they'll open the season against the Steelers , for the first time. Cincinnati is scheduled to play a pair of Sunday Night Football games , including their second meeting of the season with Pittsburgh.

The Bengals' Week 4 meeting with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football could feature the first-ever NFL regular-season meeting between Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa, the top two quarterbacks selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

More possible firsts include Burrow taking on Bucs QB and future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Brady in Tampa, as well as Burrow returning with teammate Ja'Marr Chase to New Orleans ' Superdome - where both helped LSU to a College Football Playoff National Championship - to face the Saints in Week 6.

The Bengals' preseason schedule is highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch with the Los Angeles Rams at PBS.

