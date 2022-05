Mark Luswabi Sseremba Glenn, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving ended up on its side in a Kenwood yard. According to the arrest report, Glenn stated post Miranda that he had been driving and misjudged the turn. He reportedly said he did not know how fast he was going, but the Florida Highway Patrol trooper noted that the vehicle left the roadway while making the turn and hit a tree stump, causing it to overturn. The trooper reported that Glenn said the vehicle belonged to a friend’s parents, who later said he did not have permission to drive it. The trooper also reported that he observed about 40 yards of braking skid marks leading up to the crash, causing damage to the property owner’s yard.

