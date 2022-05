WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury community members gathered at Lakewood Park for a 'Stop the Violence' event Sunday. "I’m from here. I used to get in trouble a lot myself and I feel like our community needs it. We want our kids to grow up in a safe place and that’s what I’m trying to do," organizer Billy Anderson said. "I think we can clean it up and I think I'm one of the people that can do that."

