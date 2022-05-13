ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, NY

Body found on shore of Lake Ontario, NYSP investigating

By Isabella Colello
 3 days ago

WOLCOTT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating a body that was found on the shore of Lake Ontario.

According to State Police, a body was found by a fisherman on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott on Thursday, May 12.

Troopers responded to the area where the report was made on Ingersoll Drive in the afternoon hours.

State Police said that the remains appear to have been in the water for an extended period of time and remain unidentified.

Due to these factors, the body has been transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

NYSP in Wolcott are now asking the public for help in identifying the body. Those with information are asked to call 585-398-4100.

