Local accelerated nurse aide program gets students into jobs

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) A local class is getting nurse aides into the healthcare field a lot quicker than your average program.

Students with Xcellerated Nurse Aide Training will learn valuable skills so they can start helping people. The program only takes 13 days to complete. Normally college programs like these take four-eight weeks.

“They learn how to give bed baths, take care of patients, transfer range of motion, vital signs,” says owner of the program Lisa Handy.

Handy has more than 27 years of experience in the healthcare field.

These aides will help patients with daily living and bathing and make people more comfortable.

Handy started the business in February to get more people working in the healthcare field quickly.

“There’s always a need for nurses aides,” says Handy. “They are always hiring at nursing homes, hospitals, doctors offices.”

Handy teaches the students through hands-on learning, lectures, demonstrations, and games.

Some students are brand new to this field. Others are getting back into it.

They all say this two-and-a-half week program is a must if you’re trying to get hired fast.

“It’s very helpful because we need this knowledge for the residents,” says student Victoria Nsek. “You get it in just 13 days, you get all those skills you need.”

“I just wanted to come back to it,” says student Amy Garcia. “Maybe as a foot ladder to go into nursing.”

Once these students complete the program they’ll be able to take the nurse aide exam. If they pass that they’ll be able to get hired.

