Fort Wayne, IN

Settlement reached in ACLU case against City of Fort Wayne

By Karli VanCleave
fortwaynesnbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A settlement has been reached in a case against the City of Fort Wayne following the George Floyd protests in summer 2020. A one hundred thousand dollar settlement will...

www.fortwaynesnbc.com

