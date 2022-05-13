ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

BU Softball Falls to UMBC in Extra Innings, 1-0

By Cam Lavallee
 3 days ago

Day 2 of the America East Softball Championship Tournament has come and gone Thursday.
Binghamton University moved into day 2 1-0 after beating Hartford a day earlier.
That set up what turned out to be a terrific match-up against top-seeded UMBC.

Allie L’Amoreaux getting the nod again for BU. Winner moves on to day 3 unblemished, loser has to play again at 4 against Hartford.
Neither team wanted to play twice in the same day as both pitchers silenced the opponent’s bats.
L’Amoreaux pitched another terrific game, tossing 4-and-a-third shutout innings, giving up only 2 hits and striking out 3.
Meanwhile, the Bearcats had to face the America East Pitcher of the Year and 1st Team All-Conference hurler Courtney Coppersmith.
And Copprsmith showing why she racked up those accolades. BU only picked up 1 hit off of her, and it came in the 1st inning.
The stellar senior went 8 innings, spoiler alert, allowing that 1 hit and striking out 16, setting a new America East postseason game record that had stood for 17 years.
Jumping ahead to the bottom of the 8th. Lindsey Walter pitching for Binghamton. Sierra Pierce drops one into left field. However, Alayna Harbaugh’s throw gets away and Jaedyn McKeon advances to 3rd, putting the winning run 60 feet away.
Next batter, and Logan Hawker walks it off for the Retrievers as she singles to left.

UMBC wins it 1-0 in 8. They move on to Friday at 11 while BU was forced to play again Thursday afternoon.

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

