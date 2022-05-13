ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin’s Turnaround Ranch begins work on expansion

By Payton Holloway
 3 days ago
JOPLIN, Mo. — leaders of the Ozark Center and Freeman Health System put on their hard hats to break ground on a new addition to Turnaround Ranch.

Three new cottages are being added so they can increase the number of residents.

The cottages are designed to be private residences, with each new one being fitted to give residents a private bedroom.

The campus is designed to be a safe space for teenagers to provide safety from physical harm and trauma.

