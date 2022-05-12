ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, VA

Person shot Thursday night in Petersburg marks third consecutive night of gun violence

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 3 days ago
PETERSBURG — For the third consecutive night, someone has been shot in Petersburg.

The latest incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Halifax Street in the city's Cool Spring area. The unidentified victim was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg with a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

It's the third straight evening that a person has been shot in the city, with each one separated by about 24 hours. A total of four victims have been injured.

The first one occurred Tuesday night at the intersection of Squirrel Level and Defense roads, not far from where Thursday's shooting happened. Then on Wednesday night, two people were shot in Pin Oaks, a public-housing area on Petersburg's east side.

No motive or suspect information was immediately available. The person shot at the intersection and one of the victims shot Wednesday night were initially taken to hospitals in Richmond with life-threatening injuries, but police said Thursday night that both of them had stabilized.

So far, police have not released any possible connections among the three shootings.

Anyone with information about any of them is asked to contact Petersburg-Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips mobile app.

All three incidents happened in the wake of Monday's gun-violence summit involving Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Petersburg's elected and appointed leaders. Youngkin said after that meeting that there "was a real requirement to get moving" in the city to curtail the spate of crimes involving weapons.

Most of those shootings have occurred within the last six weeks and have involved five deaths

Eight people have been murdered in Petersburg so far in 2022.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist and daily news coach for USA TODAY' Network's Atlantic Region which includes Virginia. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

