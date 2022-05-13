ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chaney Jones follows in Pete Davidson’s footsteps and gets a Kanye West tattoo

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lc98S_0fcRmptY00

Chaney Jones and Pete Davidson have made their relationships with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian permanent. On Thursday, the social media influencer showcased her new ink on her wrist, which reads Kanye’s new legal name, “Ye.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31aByG_0fcRmptY00 Chaney Jones
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffGVj_0fcRmptY00 Chaney Jones

The model shared a couple of photos in a metallic silver outfit that is most likely Ye approved, and had her fresh ink showcased in two of them. In the first pic, she had “Every Good Girl” by Blxst playing which includes the lyrics, “Every good girl, need a savage/ They say opposites attract, we can balance/ I know whoever slept on you, couldn’t manage.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DI3M_0fcRmptY00 Chaney Jones

Following his split from Kim , Ye got right into the dating scene, having several viral moments with actress Julia Fox. During the spectacle of a relationship, he was also photographed with Jones, who has been deemed a “Kim Kardashian look alike.” They were first romantically linked in early February 2022, and while Ye has been out of the public eye, by the look of the ink, their relationship is still going strong.

RELATED:

Khloé Kardashian gushes over how fabulous Kris Jenner’s new mansion is

Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West and calls Kim Kardashian’s place ‘home’

Kendall Jenner gets blasted for her cooking skills, joining sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner


Jones is just a few tattoos behind Davidson, who not only has several tattoos dedicated to Kim but a branding of her name. The comedian even has “My girlfriend is lawyer,” tattooed on him, which Kim called her “favorite,” even though she is, in fact, not a lawyer yet.

Davidson recently made headlines after what looks like a tattoo dedicated to her and West’s children was spotted on his neck. Many believe the ink reads the initials, “KNSCP,’ standing for Kim, North, 8, Saint,6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. While neither of them has confirmed that’s what the tattoo is of, there have been plenty of opinions about it.

Photos of Davidson with Kim and Ye’s kids have made their rounds around the internet, but we have yet to see Ye introduce the model to his kids. If they ever do, maybe Jones will get her own tattoo dedicated to them.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Pete Davidson Reportedly Got A Tattoo Dedicated To Kim Kardashian’s Kids—Kanye Must Be Furious!

Our new favorite celebrity couple might be more serious than we thought! Rumor has it that Pete Davidson‘s latest tattoo is dedicated to his girlfriend Kim Kardashian‘s children, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West. Over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live star, 28 attended the Netflix is a Joke: The Festival event at the Fonda Theatre in LA with Kardashian by his side.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kanye
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Kim And Kanye
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Pete Davidson Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Being "Controlling"

Kim Kardashian is once again being criticized by the internet. Last week, a behind-the-scenes clip of her and Pete Davidson preparing for the 2022 Met Gala surfaced. The reality star is seen telling her boyfriend to take his second cap off. “I didn’t know where to put my hat,” the Saturday Night Live comedian said. “She’ll hold it, just in case,” Kardashian responded, referencing her assistant. “Because if it works and we want to use this somewhere. Just if I want to post any behind-the-scenes.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy