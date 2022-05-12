HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Tommy Sullivan stars for Plymouth South baseball in extra-inning win

Tommy Sullivan continued his stellar senior season for the Plymouth South High baseball team on Thursday.

He tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts as the Panthers prevailed over rival Plymouth North, 3-2, in an 8-inning battle. At the plate, he added 3 hits, most importantly a walk-off RBI single.

Senior Matt Cassidy went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles for Plymouth South (11-2, 10-0 in Patriot League).

Alec Peruzzi, Plymouth North's starter, pitched well. He went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 9 while giving up 5 hits. He added a hit at the plate. Connor MacKenzie singled in a run to push the Blue Eagle (10-5) lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning.

In other high school action on Thursday:

BASEBALL

Abington 2, East Bridgewater 0: Aidan O'Donnell threw his second no-hitter of the season for the Green Wave (11-3) and struck out 10. Ryan Tobin led the offense with a pair of hits and had the team's only RBI.

Oliver Ames 6, New Bedford 2: Patrick Finnerty tossed a complete game while only allowing 1 run for the Tigers. Jake Waxman triple and drove in 2 runs in the seventh. Nathaniel Lewis also had 2 RBI in the seventh inning, including the go-ahead run. Nathan Carpentier and Andrew Rodgers each had a hit and RBI.

Hingham 11, Silver Lake 10: The Harbormen rallied from a 9-2 deficit with 5 runs in the sixth and 4 in the seventh. Ben Cashman had a walk-off, 2-RBI single. Jake Schulte also had a key 2-run single.

Scituate 8, Pembroke 0: Dylan McDonald and Ben Whitman combined for a 3-hit shutout for the Sailors (10-4). Jordan Barthel had 3 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Weymouth 7, Brockton 6: Freshman Andrew Daley was 3 for 3 including a 2-run walk-off hit for the Wildcats. Dylan Umano was the winning pitcher in relief and also had 2 hits and 2 RBI.

Mashpee 2, Hull 1: The Pirates lost in walk-off fashion despite a strong outing by Aiden Robey (6 2/3 inning, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).

SOFTBALL

Marshfield 12, North Quincy 1: Freshman Emily Harper only allowed 6 hits as she earned the win for the Rams (8-7). Sam Bongiolatti tallied 4 hits while Ella Staffier, Alyssa Titus, and Gracie Figueiredo all had 2. Rowan Dillon played well defensively.

Bristol Aggie 6, South Shore Tech 0: McKenzie Jepsen had the Vikings only 2 hits and also struck out 6 in the circle.

Abington 5, East Bridgewater 2: Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out 12 while allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits for the Green Wave (11-1). Ava DiPietro (2 hits, run) had a bases-clearing triple while Maddie Perry and Keira Howley each had 2 hits and an RBI.

Plymouth South 3, Quincy 0: The Panthers won the Patriot League game.

Silver Lake 10, Hingham 2: Maddie Bryan (home run), Sam Waters, Delaney Moquin, Quinn Slyker and Bri Ghilardi all had multiple hits for the Lakers (14-1). Caroline Peterson struck out 11.

Middleboro 10, Whitman-Hanson 4: The Sachems won the non-league game.

Stoughton 19, Norwood 9: Kerry Driscoll pitched a complete game for her ninth win of the season for the visiting Black Knights. Stoughton pounded out 20 hits, led by Madison Hind (4 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI), Julie Powers (3 hits, 2 doubles, RBI). Melody Casna and Caitlyn Driscoll each had 3 hits, and Sydney Menz (triple) and Kerry Driscoll each had 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Whitman-Hanson 8, Plymouth North 5: Bobby Hunter, Matt Solari (goal, assist) and Will Frazier led a strong defensive effort for W-H (4-10). Collin Murphy led all scores with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists). Connor McCarthy (2 goals, assist) and Chris Ross (goal, 2 assist) tallied 3 points.

Hanover 16, Quincy/North Quincy 4: Derek Tokarz (4 goals) and Joseph Curran (3 goals, assist) each had 4-point days for the Hawks (8-4). David Mitchel and Liam Joy each had 2 goals and an assist. Joe Manton scored all 4 goals for QNQ (3-10) and Riley O'Connell stopped 19 shots.

Scituate 16, Pembroke 4: Will Robinson finished with 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) for the Sailors (11-2). Owen Hofford added 3 goals while SP McGuiggan had a goal and 3 assists.

Silver Lake 11, Mansfield 7: McKale Cargill made 9 saves for the Lakers (9-4) while Ryan Green had 4 goals.

Milton 8, Weymouth 6: Milton won the battle of the Wildcats.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hull 11, Abington 3: The Pirates won on Senior Day.

Quincy 7, Silver Lake 6: Sophomore Grace Connor scored the winning goal on a free-position shot with a minute remaining. Tayah Quinn made 11 saves for the Presidents (8-6).

Weymouth 9, Milton 8: Cam Flaherty scored 7 goals in the win, but none were bigger than the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining. Mira Flaherty and Kendall Rogers had Weymouth's other goals while Anya Younie stopped 10 shots.

Scituate 17, Pembroke 4: Junior Charlotte Spaulding scored 8 goals, and freshman Kate Stone (5 goals) and junior Tess Railton (4 goals) also starred for the Sailors (7-5).

Hingham 11, Duxbury 10: Shea Berigan (5 goals, assist) and Kyle Wilson (3 goals, 2 assists) led the Harborwomen (10-3, 8-0 Patriot League) to a come-from-behind win. Kenzie Wilson had 3 assists, and goalie Lily Samoska made 9 saves. Bella Fisher had 4 goals and 5 draw controls for Duxbury (6-4, 4-1). Ayla Abban added a hat trick for the Dragons, and Katie Geis made 5 saves. Hingham trailed 5-2 in the first half and 9-8 in the second half.

Plymouth North 19, Whitman-Hanson 9: Ella Nagle had 2 goals and 2 assists for the Panthers (2-8, 1-5) in the Patriot League loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Middleboro 3, Mashpee 2: The Sachems picked up their first win of the seasons as Dylan Lynch (first singles), Connor McNaughton (second singles) and Dylan Russell/Ben Bramwell (second doubles) were victorious.

Quincy 3, Plymouth South 2: Senior Sai Kuchulakanti and junior Ethan Sheng won the deciding match for Quincy in a third-set tiebreaker at second doubles, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington 4, East Bridgewater 1: Ellie Lindo, Nathan Ludlam and Anika Kavalla swept the singles matches for the Green Wave. Rylee DeMinico/Audrey Goldberg won a doubles match.

Plymouth South 4, Quincy 1: The Panthers won the Patriot League game.

GIRLS GOLF

Hingham 6, Notre Dame Academy 0: The Harborwomen won the non-league match.

Braintree 4.5, Needham 3.5: The Wamps won the Bay State Conference battle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Southeastern 100, Diman 36; Southeastern 100, Bristol-Plymouth 36: Chris Gregory won the triple jump and 110m hurdles. Malcom Zetrenne anchored the winning 4x400m relay.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Southeastern 104, Bristol-Plymouth 25; Southeastern 70, Diman 66: The win secured the Hawks their first-ever league title. Trista Sicard won the triple jump and hurdles. Taz Shearrion (first in 400m hurdles) and Annick Kenfack (first in shot put, second in discus) also contributed.

