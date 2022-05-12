ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MA

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Tommy Sullivan stars for Plymouth South baseball in extra-inning win

By Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

Tommy Sullivan continued his stellar senior season for the Plymouth South High baseball team on Thursday.

He tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts as the Panthers prevailed over rival Plymouth North, 3-2, in an 8-inning battle. At the plate, he added 3 hits, most importantly a walk-off RBI single.

Senior Matt Cassidy went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles for Plymouth South (11-2, 10-0 in Patriot League).

Alec Peruzzi, Plymouth North's starter, pitched well. He went 6 1/3 innings and struck out 9 while giving up 5 hits. He added a hit at the plate. Connor MacKenzie singled in a run to push the Blue Eagle (10-5) lead to 2-0 in the sixth inning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28C9IA_0fcRmGRT00

In other high school action on Thursday:

BASEBALL

Abington 2, East Bridgewater 0: Aidan O'Donnell threw his second no-hitter of the season for the Green Wave (11-3) and struck out 10. Ryan Tobin led the offense with a pair of hits and had the team's only RBI.

Oliver Ames 6, New Bedford 2: Patrick Finnerty tossed a complete game while only allowing 1 run for the Tigers. Jake Waxman triple and drove in 2 runs in the seventh. Nathaniel Lewis also had 2 RBI in the seventh inning, including the go-ahead run. Nathan Carpentier and Andrew Rodgers each had a hit and RBI.

Hingham 11, Silver Lake 10: The Harbormen rallied from a 9-2 deficit with 5 runs in the sixth and 4 in the seventh. Ben Cashman had a walk-off, 2-RBI single. Jake Schulte also had a key 2-run single.

Scituate 8, Pembroke 0: Dylan McDonald and Ben Whitman combined for a 3-hit shutout for the Sailors (10-4). Jordan Barthel had 3 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Weymouth 7, Brockton 6: Freshman Andrew Daley was 3 for 3 including a 2-run walk-off hit for the Wildcats. Dylan Umano was the winning pitcher in relief and also had 2 hits and 2 RBI.

Mashpee 2, Hull 1: The Pirates lost in walk-off fashion despite a strong outing by Aiden Robey (6 2/3 inning, 1 earned run, 5 hits, 4 strikeouts, 3 walks).

SOFTBALL

Marshfield 12, North Quincy 1: Freshman Emily Harper only allowed 6 hits as she earned the win for the Rams (8-7). Sam Bongiolatti tallied 4 hits while Ella Staffier, Alyssa Titus, and Gracie Figueiredo all had 2. Rowan Dillon played well defensively.

Bristol Aggie 6, South Shore Tech 0: McKenzie Jepsen had the Vikings only 2 hits and also struck out 6 in the circle.

Abington 5, East Bridgewater 2: Shannon Varvitsiotis struck out 12 while allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits for the Green Wave (11-1). Ava DiPietro (2 hits, run) had a bases-clearing triple while Maddie Perry and Keira Howley each had 2 hits and an RBI.

Plymouth South 3, Quincy 0: The Panthers won the Patriot League game.

Silver Lake 10, Hingham 2: Maddie Bryan (home run), Sam Waters, Delaney Moquin, Quinn Slyker and Bri Ghilardi all had multiple hits for the Lakers (14-1). Caroline Peterson struck out 11.

Middleboro 10, Whitman-Hanson 4: The Sachems won the non-league game.

Stoughton 19, Norwood 9: Kerry Driscoll pitched a complete game for her ninth win of the season for the visiting Black Knights. Stoughton pounded out 20 hits, led by Madison Hind (4 hits, 2 doubles, 2 RBI), Julie Powers (3 hits, 2 doubles, RBI). Melody Casna and Caitlyn Driscoll each had 3 hits, and Sydney Menz (triple) and Kerry Driscoll each had 2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Whitman-Hanson 8, Plymouth North 5: Bobby Hunter, Matt Solari (goal, assist) and Will Frazier led a strong defensive effort for W-H (4-10). Collin Murphy led all scores with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists). Connor McCarthy (2 goals, assist) and Chris Ross (goal, 2 assist) tallied 3 points.

Hanover 16, Quincy/North Quincy 4: Derek Tokarz (4 goals) and Joseph Curran (3 goals, assist) each had 4-point days for the Hawks (8-4). David Mitchel and Liam Joy each had 2 goals and an assist. Joe Manton scored all 4 goals for QNQ (3-10) and Riley O'Connell stopped 19 shots.

Scituate 16, Pembroke 4: Will Robinson finished with 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) for the Sailors (11-2). Owen Hofford added 3 goals while SP McGuiggan had a goal and 3 assists.

Silver Lake 11, Mansfield 7: McKale Cargill made 9 saves for the Lakers (9-4) while Ryan Green had 4 goals.

Milton 8, Weymouth 6: Milton won the battle of the Wildcats.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hull 11, Abington 3: The Pirates won on Senior Day.

Quincy 7, Silver Lake 6: Sophomore Grace Connor scored the winning goal on a free-position shot with a minute remaining. Tayah Quinn made 11 saves for the Presidents (8-6).

Weymouth 9, Milton 8: Cam Flaherty scored 7 goals in the win, but none were bigger than the go-ahead goal with 10 seconds remaining. Mira Flaherty and Kendall Rogers had Weymouth's other goals while Anya Younie stopped 10 shots.

Scituate 17, Pembroke 4: Junior Charlotte Spaulding scored 8 goals, and freshman Kate Stone (5 goals) and junior Tess Railton (4 goals) also starred for the Sailors (7-5).

Hingham 11, Duxbury 10: Shea Berigan (5 goals, assist) and Kyle Wilson (3 goals, 2 assists) led the Harborwomen (10-3, 8-0 Patriot League) to a come-from-behind win. Kenzie Wilson had 3 assists, and goalie Lily Samoska made 9 saves. Bella Fisher had 4 goals and 5 draw controls for Duxbury (6-4, 4-1). Ayla Abban added a hat trick for the Dragons, and Katie Geis made 5 saves. Hingham trailed 5-2 in the first half and 9-8 in the second half.

Plymouth North 19, Whitman-Hanson 9: Ella Nagle had 2 goals and 2 assists for the Panthers (2-8, 1-5) in the Patriot League loss.

BOYS TENNIS

Middleboro 3, Mashpee 2: The Sachems picked up their first win of the seasons as Dylan Lynch (first singles), Connor McNaughton (second singles) and Dylan Russell/Ben Bramwell (second doubles) were victorious.

Quincy 3, Plymouth South 2: Senior Sai Kuchulakanti and junior Ethan Sheng won the deciding match for Quincy in a third-set tiebreaker at second doubles, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

GIRLS TENNIS

Abington 4, East Bridgewater 1: Ellie Lindo, Nathan Ludlam and Anika Kavalla swept the singles matches for the Green Wave. Rylee DeMinico/Audrey Goldberg won a doubles match.

Plymouth South 4, Quincy 1: The Panthers won the Patriot League game.

GIRLS GOLF

Hingham 6, Notre Dame Academy 0: The Harborwomen won the non-league match.

Braintree 4.5, Needham 3.5: The Wamps won the Bay State Conference battle.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Southeastern 100, Diman 36; Southeastern 100, Bristol-Plymouth 36: Chris Gregory won the triple jump and 110m hurdles. Malcom Zetrenne anchored the winning 4x400m relay.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Southeastern 104, Bristol-Plymouth 25; Southeastern 70, Diman 66: The win secured the Hawks their first-ever league title. Trista Sicard won the triple jump and hurdles. Taz Shearrion (first in 400m hurdles) and Annick Kenfack (first in shot put, second in discus) also contributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
abingtonnews.org

Another death along tracks in Abington

An Abington teen was killed Friday night when she was struck by a commuter rail train while walking along the tracks near the Birch Street grade crossing. It marks yet another serious accident along what is one of the most dangerous stretches of tracks in the region. The tallysheet of tragedies include multiple fatalities and close calls since Old Colony Line rail service resumed back in 1997.
ABINGTON, MA
