ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

2 Carroll County firefighters injured in crash while responding to call, officials say

11Alive
11Alive
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATLANTA — Two firefighters were hurt in a crash Thursday morning in Carroll County while responding to a medical call, officials said. According to a crash report from Georgia State...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 1

Related
hometownheadlines.com

State patrol: Accident victim, who got out of his van at the scene, then struck by two vehicles and dies.

From the Georgia State Patrol; a final report is due on Monday:. On Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:55 p.m., troopers from Post 3 Cartersville responded to a three-vehicle crash on Burnt Hickory Road at Mission Road in Bartow County. A silver Saturn SUV and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a previous crash on Burnt Hickory Road, where both came to a stop in the northbound turn lane. The driver of the white Ford van exited the vehicle and walked toward the Saturn. While walking in the roadway, the driver, now a pedestrian, was struck by a Ford Econoline van and again by a green Toyota Tacoma, both of which were traveling south on Burnt Hickory Road. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 south at Quacco Road. Police say the accident happened at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, when a dump truck ran into a bridge. The accident is currently under investigation by Pooler Police Department’s...
POOLER, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
Carroll County, GA
Accidents
Carroll County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person has died after a fatal collision occurred on Interstate 85 Northbound at the 53-mile marker at approximately 7:31 a.m. Sunday morning. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the accident involved a 2012 Volkswagen Passat, 2019 Honda Accord, and 2000 Toyota Ford Runner. The Volkswagen and Toyota were traveling […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Patrol#Firefighters#Traffic Accident
11Alive

Teen in serious condition after being shot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — 11Alive has learned that a teenage boy was found shot on Cherry Bloom Way in Decatur. Police said they responded after 11 p.m. Sunday. They add that paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital in serious condition. At this time, information is still limited. We're waiting...
DECATUR, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Georgia man killed in forklift accident after gun safe falls on him

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia man was killed Thursday when he became pinned between the forklift he was driving and a gun safe he was transporting, authorities said. David Butler, 55, of Macon, died at the Tractor Supply Company distribution center west of Interstate 75 near Macon, The Macon Telegraph reported. Butler was pronounced dead at the scene after co-workers found him at around 9:30 a.m. EDT.
MACON, GA
11Alive

Atlanta officer's ankle injured in traffic incident

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer's ankle was injured Friday night in the city's Riverside neighborhood in the course of a traffic incident, the department said. An APD release said it happened just before 11 p.m. on James Jackson Parkway. Officers were called to a road hazard and found a Toyota 4Runner stopped but running in the middle of the road.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Missing woman last seen 5 days ago visiting family in College Park, Clayton County Police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 57-year-old woman last seen in College Park visiting family. Authorities said Barbara Dixon was visiting family at the 5300-block of Riverwalk Place in College Park. According to the police department, Dixon has not been seen or heard from after she left five days ago.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WLTX.com

Aiken murder suspect turns up in Columbia-area hospital

AIKEN, S.C. — Columbia Police say a man wanted in connection with a murder in August of 2021 has been found and will likely be in police custody - once he is released from the hospital. A spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department said that a man wanted in...
AIKEN, SC
KRON4 News

Road shut down after car flips over in Concord

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A road was shut down Saturday night in Concord, police announced in a tweet. A collision caused the intersection of Clayton Road and Galindo Street to close. Just before midnight, police announced the roadway was cleared and reopened. A photo posted by Concord police show a black Ford was flipped completely […]
CONCORD, CA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy