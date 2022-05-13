Questionable call in sectional final ends Columbiana’s season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth-seeded Columbiana softball team fell to 18th-seed Gilmour Academy 9-7 in the Division III sectional final Thursday night.

The Clippers entered the seventh inning down 9-5. Freshman Caitlynn Pleska blasted the ball to the center field fence. The umpire ruled the ball was caught by the outfielder, ultimately ending the game and the Clippers’ season.

Watch the video above to see the play and highlights from the game.

Columbiana had a 4-0 lead heading into the fourth inning, but Gilmour Academy tallied eight runs in the fourth to take an 8-4 lead.

Tori Long led the Clippers with two hits and three RBIs, and scored twice. Pleska finished with two RBIs.

Lauren Riccobelli recorded two hits and two RBIs for the Lancers.

Columbiana finishes the season with a 14-6 record.

