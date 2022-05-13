Man charged for allegedly shooting dog in North Jackson

(WKBN) – A man accused of shooting and killing his dog has been indicted by a Mahoning County Grand Jury.

George Panno is charged with cruelty to companion animals with a firearm specification.

Animal Charity of Ohio says Panno drove his dog Diesel from Struthers to a wooded area in North Jackson. There, Panno allegedly took his dog for a walk in the woods and shot him three times.

The incident happened on April 8.

A witness said they saw Panno walk into the woods with the dog, heard gunshots and saw Panno walk out alone, then called 911.

