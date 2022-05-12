ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugus, MA

School Sports Roundup: Peabody softball grabs big win over Saugus

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eF6Y_0fcRl0Mt00

The Peabody softball team’s offense simply couldn’t be stopped Thursday afternoon, as the Tanners blew the game open early and never looked back in a 23-6 win in five innings over Saugus in a Northeastern Conference matchup at Belmonte Middle School.

The Tanners exploded on offense and took a 14-1 lead after two innings before bringing in their reserves. Isabel Bettencourt hit a home run and Abby Bettencourt nearly hit for the cycle in the victory, while Avery Grieco picked up the win in the circle.

Peabody (11-1) travels to Marblehead Wednesday (4).

Felicia Reppucci went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in the loss for the Sachems, while Gianna Costa (2-for-3) and Kaitlyn Pugh (2-for-2) each had one RBI.

Saugus (7-6) will play a make-up game on the road at Melrose Sunday afternoon (3:45).

BASEBALL

Lynn Classical 11, Everett 1 (F/6)

The Rams bounced back from a tough loss Wednesday with a dominant performance Thursday.

John DiSaia earned the win on the mound for the Rams, going five innings and allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Christian Figueroa pitched one scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts.

Brady Warren had two hits and knocked three RBI in the win, while Ryan Critchton notched two RBI. Juniel Guzman, Tyler Wilson and Kevin Whalen each had two hits, while Figueroa, Almani Medina, Knico Ramirez and Darnell Leon each had one hit.

Lynn Classical (12-3) returns to the field Monday (4) against Somerville.

Lynn Tech 7, KIPP 6
Lynn Tech 9, KIPP 3

Pitcher Ben Tartarini picked up both wins in the doubleheader Thursday, winning the first game in relief before striking out seven to earn the win in the second game.

Kolby Buklin went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI over the two games, while Mario Giordano’s RBI single made the difference in the Game 1 win. Jared Paone had a hit in each game and struck out eight batters in Game 1, while Josh Celly had three hits over the two games and Wesley Morales had two.

Lynn Tech (7-4) hosts Salem Academy Saturday morning (10).

Marblehead 8, Gloucester 0

Ian Maude tossed a complete-game shutout on the mound for the Magicians, while Liam McIlroy paced the offensive attack with his second home run of the season.

Marblehead (7-6) travels to Salem Wednesday (4).

BOYS LACROSSE

Peabody 9, Masconomet 8

The Tanners picked up one of their biggest wins of the season and got revenge from an earlier loss with the victory under the lights at Coley Lee Field.

Matthew Bettencourt led the way with three goals and one assist for the Tanners, while Tyler Kalloo and Danny Barrett each had two goals and one assist. Nick Salvati and Trotman Smith each scored one goal, while goalie Derek Patturelli was a stone wall in net with 18 saves.

Peabody (8-5) hosts Marblehead Monday (4).

Lynnfield 21, Somerville 0

Jack Phelps, Mark Sweeney, Aidan Norton and Owen Doherty all scored their first career varsity goals in the win for the Pioneers.

Lynnfield (9-3) hosts Triton Monday evening (5).

Danvers 8, Swampscott 7 (F/2OT)

Swampscott (7-7) plays on the road at Salem Tuesday (3:45).

Lynn 11, Salem 2

Devin Copithorne led the way with three goals for the Jets, while Stevan Downey, Ian Brown and Jordan Em each scored two goals. Nick Costa added one goal and one assist, Ryan Dunn scored one goal and Ethan Wilson and Megan Baker each notched one assist.

Lynn (5-5) takes on Salem again Monday night (7:30) at Manning Field.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Swampscott 11, Danvers 7

Sophia Ciciotti scored her first varsity goal and finished with two tallies on the day, while goalie Sasha Divall came up with a number of key saves.

Swampscott (7-3) travels to Salem Monday (4).

Gloucester 7, Saugus 3

The Sachems got one goal each from Kali Penachio, Sophia Scalisi and Cassidy Cheney in the loss.

Saugus (2-12) hosts Stoneham Monday afternoon (4).

BOYS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0

The Magicians earned the sweep behind singles wins from Mika Garber (6-0, 6-1), Matthew Sherf (6-1, 6-3) and Aidan Ryan (6-1, 6-0) as well as doubles wins from the team of Jack Donovan and Dwight Foster (6-1, 7-5) and the team of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (6-0, 6-0).

Marblehead (8-5) travels to Beverly Monday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0

Despite missing all three of their normal singles players due to illness, the Magicians still managed a sweep.

Singles wins for Marblehead came from Ella Kramer (6-4, 6-2), Courtney Yoder (6-0, 6-0) and Stella Monaco (6-4, 6-3) — with Monaco’s win coming in her singles debut.

The Magicians also got doubles wins from the team of Aoife Bresnahan and Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Leah Schauder and Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-0).

Marblehead (10-2) hosts Saugus Monday (4:30).

Lynn Classical 4, Everett 1

The Rams swept singles play with wins from Kenzie McLaren (6-2, 6-0), Jauselin Mensah (6-2, 6-1) and Isabella Pha (7-5, 6-2). The doubles team of Kyra Dominic and Victoria Medeiros also picked up a win (6-1, 2-6, 7-5).

Lynn Classical (6-5) takes on Everett Friday (4).

Lynn English 3, Salem 2

Iris Son and Valerie Cabrera picked up singles wins for the Bulldogs, while the doubles team of Sophia Johansson and Heaven Veliz earned a win to put English over the edge.

Lynn English (2-5) travels to Malden Wednesday (4).

The post School Sports Roundup: Peabody softball grabs big win over Saugus appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Rob Hale, Celtics director, surprises graduates at Massachusetts college with $1,000 each

The keynote speaker at a Massachusetts college’s commencement Friday didn’t just leave graduates with a couple words of wisdom. He left them with cold hard cash. After giving his commencement address to the Class of 2022 at Roxbury Community College, Rob Hale, the co-owner and director of the Boston Celtics, surprised the school’s 150-plus graduates with $1,000 each.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Seattle man nabbed after flying to Boston to run away with middle school girl

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Seattle man pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Thursday on charges of coercion and enticement of a Massachusetts minor. Jabarie Phillips,44, allegedly began communicating with the 14-year-old middle schooler in April 2019 via Facebook messaging. According to an FBI statement, Philips repeatedly asked the minor to take sexually explicit videos and photos of herself for him to view. According to the statement, the minor expressed issues with her family and Phillips responded “If you run away let me know we can take this show on the road I need a partner in crime.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peabody, MA
City
Stoneham, MA
Saugus, MA
Sports
Lynn, MA
Education
City
Lynn, MA
Peabody, MA
Education
City
Saugus, MA
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Student Threw Boiling Ramen Water on Teacher, Principal Never Called 911

A 14-year-old student at a school in Boston is accused of throwing boiling hot water on one of his teachers earlier this month. The incident, which occurred at McKinley Middle School on St. Mary's Street in Allston on May 5, resulted in the teacher bringing herself to the hospital, according to a Boston police report, after the school's principal failed to call 911 on her behalf.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Lacrosse#Education#School Sports Roundup#Belmonte Middle School#Sachems
worcestermag.com

St. Joseph’s Abbey to close Spencer Brewery

SPENCER — The first and only certified U.S. Trappist brewery is closing. The monks of St. Joseph’s Abbey announced Saturday that they would cease operations at Spencer Brewery, which opened its 36,000-square-foot brewery on the picturesque monastery grounds in 2014. “After more than a year of consultation and...
SPENCER, MA
a-z-animals.com

The 12 Biggest Lakes in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is the seventh-smallest state in the United States, and is seated in the country’s northeast. It is a stunning state with coastal plains, hills, mountains, and urban centers. Massachusetts is a New England state in the United States whose coastline is shaped by many huge bays parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. Because of the enormous number of bays along its coastline, it is nicknamed ‘The Bay State.’ In Massachusetts, there are several bodies of water. Some flow into the Charles River, Connecticut River, or the Atlantic Ocean. There are also numerous lakes in the state and man-made reservoirs built to suit the state’s water needs. These lakes are also major fisheries and provide opportunities for recreational activities such as boating, camping, swimming, fishing, and bird viewing. Below, we will explore the 12 biggest lakes in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

5 Arrested After Fights Break Out at Revere Beach; Boy Hospitalized

Police at Revere Beach were called in to control crowds of hundreds after fights broke out near the historic Massachusetts beach's bandstand Saturday afternoon, and five people were arrested. A boy was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with a "potentially serious injury," state police said in a tweet, without providing...
REVERE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
WCVB

Off-duty Massachusetts police officer killed in rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — A member of the Randolph Police Department in Massachusetts is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash on Route 3 in Hingham. Randolph police Chief Anthony Marag said Officer Michael D. Beal, a 35-year veteran of the department, died of the injuries he suffered in a crash involving another vehicle Saturday morning on Route 3 by the Derby Street exit, which is Exit 36.
HINGHAM, MA
Wilmington Apple

NEW CAR DEALERSHIP: McGovern Route 93 Hyundai Replaces Bill Dube Hyundai On Main Street

WILMINGTON, Ma — The McGovern Auto Group, a regional auto powerhouse that operates more than 19 dealerships across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York, today announced the opening of McGovern Route 93 Hyundai. The new dealership, which replaces Bill Dube Hyundai, has 25 staff members across its sales, leasing, and maintenance teams, with plans to add approximately 15 more in the coming months.
WILMINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Man dies after touching third rail at MBTA station, transit police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform and that...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
596K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy