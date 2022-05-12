School Sports Roundup: Peabody softball grabs big win over Saugus

The Peabody softball team’s offense simply couldn’t be stopped Thursday afternoon, as the Tanners blew the game open early and never looked back in a 23-6 win in five innings over Saugus in a Northeastern Conference matchup at Belmonte Middle School.

The Tanners exploded on offense and took a 14-1 lead after two innings before bringing in their reserves. Isabel Bettencourt hit a home run and Abby Bettencourt nearly hit for the cycle in the victory, while Avery Grieco picked up the win in the circle.

Peabody (11-1) travels to Marblehead Wednesday (4).

Felicia Reppucci went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in the loss for the Sachems, while Gianna Costa (2-for-3) and Kaitlyn Pugh (2-for-2) each had one RBI.

Saugus (7-6) will play a make-up game on the road at Melrose Sunday afternoon (3:45).

BASEBALL

Lynn Classical 11, Everett 1 (F/6)

The Rams bounced back from a tough loss Wednesday with a dominant performance Thursday.

John DiSaia earned the win on the mound for the Rams, going five innings and allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts. Christian Figueroa pitched one scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts.

Brady Warren had two hits and knocked three RBI in the win, while Ryan Critchton notched two RBI. Juniel Guzman, Tyler Wilson and Kevin Whalen each had two hits, while Figueroa, Almani Medina, Knico Ramirez and Darnell Leon each had one hit.

Lynn Classical (12-3) returns to the field Monday (4) against Somerville.

Lynn Tech 7, KIPP 6

Lynn Tech 9, KIPP 3

Pitcher Ben Tartarini picked up both wins in the doubleheader Thursday, winning the first game in relief before striking out seven to earn the win in the second game.

Kolby Buklin went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI over the two games, while Mario Giordano’s RBI single made the difference in the Game 1 win. Jared Paone had a hit in each game and struck out eight batters in Game 1, while Josh Celly had three hits over the two games and Wesley Morales had two.

Lynn Tech (7-4) hosts Salem Academy Saturday morning (10).

Marblehead 8, Gloucester 0

Ian Maude tossed a complete-game shutout on the mound for the Magicians, while Liam McIlroy paced the offensive attack with his second home run of the season.

Marblehead (7-6) travels to Salem Wednesday (4).

BOYS LACROSSE

Peabody 9, Masconomet 8

The Tanners picked up one of their biggest wins of the season and got revenge from an earlier loss with the victory under the lights at Coley Lee Field.

Matthew Bettencourt led the way with three goals and one assist for the Tanners, while Tyler Kalloo and Danny Barrett each had two goals and one assist. Nick Salvati and Trotman Smith each scored one goal, while goalie Derek Patturelli was a stone wall in net with 18 saves.

Peabody (8-5) hosts Marblehead Monday (4).

Lynnfield 21, Somerville 0

Jack Phelps, Mark Sweeney, Aidan Norton and Owen Doherty all scored their first career varsity goals in the win for the Pioneers.

Lynnfield (9-3) hosts Triton Monday evening (5).

Danvers 8, Swampscott 7 (F/2OT)

Swampscott (7-7) plays on the road at Salem Tuesday (3:45).

Lynn 11, Salem 2

Devin Copithorne led the way with three goals for the Jets, while Stevan Downey, Ian Brown and Jordan Em each scored two goals. Nick Costa added one goal and one assist, Ryan Dunn scored one goal and Ethan Wilson and Megan Baker each notched one assist.

Lynn (5-5) takes on Salem again Monday night (7:30) at Manning Field.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Swampscott 11, Danvers 7

Sophia Ciciotti scored her first varsity goal and finished with two tallies on the day, while goalie Sasha Divall came up with a number of key saves.

Swampscott (7-3) travels to Salem Monday (4).

Gloucester 7, Saugus 3

The Sachems got one goal each from Kali Penachio, Sophia Scalisi and Cassidy Cheney in the loss.

Saugus (2-12) hosts Stoneham Monday afternoon (4).

BOYS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0

The Magicians earned the sweep behind singles wins from Mika Garber (6-0, 6-1), Matthew Sherf (6-1, 6-3) and Aidan Ryan (6-1, 6-0) as well as doubles wins from the team of Jack Donovan and Dwight Foster (6-1, 7-5) and the team of Etan Farfel and Jayden Janock (6-0, 6-0).

Marblehead (8-5) travels to Beverly Monday (4).

GIRLS TENNIS

Marblehead 5, Amesbury 0

Despite missing all three of their normal singles players due to illness, the Magicians still managed a sweep.

Singles wins for Marblehead came from Ella Kramer (6-4, 6-2), Courtney Yoder (6-0, 6-0) and Stella Monaco (6-4, 6-3) — with Monaco’s win coming in her singles debut.

The Magicians also got doubles wins from the team of Aoife Bresnahan and Andrea Potvin (6-1, 6-0) and the team of Leah Schauder and Aviva Bornstein (6-1, 6-0).

Marblehead (10-2) hosts Saugus Monday (4:30).

Lynn Classical 4, Everett 1

The Rams swept singles play with wins from Kenzie McLaren (6-2, 6-0), Jauselin Mensah (6-2, 6-1) and Isabella Pha (7-5, 6-2). The doubles team of Kyra Dominic and Victoria Medeiros also picked up a win (6-1, 2-6, 7-5).

Lynn Classical (6-5) takes on Everett Friday (4).

Lynn English 3, Salem 2

Iris Son and Valerie Cabrera picked up singles wins for the Bulldogs, while the doubles team of Sophia Johansson and Heaven Veliz earned a win to put English over the edge.

Lynn English (2-5) travels to Malden Wednesday (4).

