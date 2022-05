-000- Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII. The military heroism of these seven African American men earned them the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest medal of valor in combat. May is National Military Appreciation Month and appropriate time to learn the stories of the seven Medal of Honor heroes and more taught at the exhibition “Fighting for the Right to Fight : African American Experiences in WWII” at Heroes Hall Museum at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Visitor information is on the ocfair.com website.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO