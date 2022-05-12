ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern spoils Senior Night for Lady Dragons

 4 days ago
The ball gets loose from West Union second baseman Alexis Cruea in this action from the Lady Dragons’ Senior Night loss to Eastern Brown on May 5. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

It was Senior Night for the West Union High School softball squad on Thursday, May 5 as they welcomed the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors to town for a Southern Hills Athletic Conference battle, that turned out to be rather one-sided.

Before the game, the Lady Dragons honored their three seniors- Alexis Cruea, Christian Shivener and Brooklyn Wilson, and for the home team that was the highlight of the night as it went downhill from there as the big bats of the Lady Warriors exploded.

The start of the game was delayed for various reason and perhaps that took a little away from the Lady Dragons and it didn’t help that they lost starter Mackenzie Stout to a freak injury before things even got started. As it was, the Lady Warriors scored early and scored often, a combination of bloops and blasts that combined to produce 13 runs in the first two at-bats for the visitors.

That was a hole just a bit too deep for the Lady Dragons to climb out of and they managed their only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth, when sophomore Sara Boldman singled and eventually came around to score on a steal of home. Eastern added four runs to what they had scored in the first two innings and claimed the easy win by run-rule style in five innings, 17-1.

The loss dropped West Union to 5-9 overall for the spring, 4-8 in conference play. Coach Miranda Grooms and her squad began Division III sectional tournament play on Tuesday, May 10 with the long haul to Oak Hill to face the Lady Oaks and no matter the outcome there, they will still have one more conference game to make up at some point.

BOX SCORE

Eastern Brown

583 01 —17

West Union

000 10 —1

E. Brown Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Brown 4-2-1-1, Edmisten 3-2-3-3, Snider 3-1-1-0, Duncan 1-0-0-0, Prewitt 4-1-2-2, Schumacher 3-2-3-3, Perkins 4-2-2-2, Kattwinkel 4-2-3-1, Shelton 3-2-1-0, Carney 1-0-0-0, Jimison 3-1-0-0, Team 33-17-16-12.

Extra-Base Hits: Kattwinkel 2B, Edmisten 2B, Schumacher 3B, Prewitt 3B

W. Union Hitting (AB-R-H-RBI): Ford 2-0-0-0, Boldman 2-1-1-0, Weakley 2-0-0-0, Lewis 2-0-0-0, Leonard 2-0-1-0, Tackett 0-0-0-0, Stapleton 2-0-0-0, Shivener 2-0-0-0, Reed 1-0-1-0, Cruea 1-0-0-0, Stephenson 2-0-0-0, Team 18-1-3-0.

Extra-Base Hits: Reed 2B

E. Brown Pitching:

Prewitt (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K

W. Union Pitching:

Leonard (L) 1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 1 K

Boldman 4 IP, 13 H, 11 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

