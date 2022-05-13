ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Groups urge governor to keep family farm OT threshold at 60 hours

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY — The Grow NY Farms Coalition announced on Wednesday that the Business Council of New York State, the National Federation of Independent Businesses of New York, and Upstate United have sent letters to Gov. Kathy Hochul, urging her to maintain the overtime threshold at 60 hours on family farms across...

