TUSCALOOSA – For the third week in a row, the Pelham baseball team faced elimination in the playoffs, but nothing was going to deter a team on a magical run. After losing game one of a Class 6A semifinal series with Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, the Panthers responded with impressive pitching for the third week in a row to stave off elimination and earn a trip to the Class 6A State Championship series.

PELHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO