ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints 2022 NFL schedule: Week-by-week matchups, dates, times, TV channel, previews

By Shanna McCarriston
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints don't have Sean Peyton, but a solid defense and quarterback Jameis Winston should give the team a good chance each week. The team still has Taysom Hill on the roster as well, serving as, well, whatever position it puts him in. New Orleans went 9-8...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral says chip on shoulder 'bigger' after draft slip

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral says the chip he has always played with "got even bigger" when he fell to the third round of the NFL draft. "A hundred percent," Corral said Friday, the first day of Carolina's three-day rookie camp. "[Draft night] was for sure a roller coaster. It was a bunch of mixed emotions. When I got that phone call, I have never truly been happy and sad at the same time. I have never felt that before."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes surprising move with his TV career

Drew Brees began working for NBC after he retired from the NFL, but the former New Orleans Saints star is already moving on to different things. Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. Brees believed he would eventually become a game analyst when he took the job, but Cris Collinsworth is not going anywhere. Collinsworth will call games alongside Mike Tirico in 2022 now that Al Michaels has left for Amazon.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
FanSided

Colts rumors: Julio Jones interest unfortunately not a reality

Rumors circulating of the Indianapolis Colts being in talks with wide receiver Julio Jones were debunked by a reporter. The Indianapolis Colts watched as their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, parted ways with top wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason. The difference is that Jones is currently a free agent, as Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a multi-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Drew Brees says he 'may play football again:' Former Saints QB is 'currently undecided' on his future

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees hung up his cleats last March and accepted a job as an analyst for NBC. This weekend, the New York Post reported Brees would not be working for NBC in 2022, leading the former quarterback to head to Twitter and address his future. Though he said the reports were not accurate, he added that returning to the field was a possibility.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Bengals#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Bucs
Yardbarker

Breaking Down the Raiders’ 2022 Schedule

The official 2022 NFL schedule released Thursday and the Raiders now have their slate of opponents for the upcoming season. After a 10-7 year and a playoff appearance in 2021, first-year Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels will be leading Derek Carr, Davante Adams and the Raiders through a difficult schedule in pursuit of another playoff appearance. Here’s how the schedule breaks down.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OL Sullivan Absher to make college commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Sullivan Absher, a four-star prospect and the No. 275 overall player in the Class of 2023, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Notre Dame, NC State and Clemson with the 247Sports Crystal Ball giving the Fighting Irish and first-year coach Marcus Freeman the best chance to land his services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
BELMONT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
FOX Sports

For Trey Lance’s sake, Niners should show Deebo Samuel the money

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has attempted to quell speculation that his best player on offense, Deebo Samuel, is not headed to another team. Samuel asked to be traded last month after contract negotiations became contentious. Entering his fourth season, and in the final year of his rookie deal that will pay him nearly $4 million in 2022, the South Carolina product wants a new deal at the top of an exploding wide receiver market.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Jesper Horsted: Reverts to PUP list

Horsted (undisclosed) reverted to the reserve/PUP list Thursday, per the NFL's official transaction log. Horsted was waived with a failed physical designation Wednesday, but he'll remain with the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. The nature of his injury still isn't clear.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Packy Naughton: Sent down Saturday

Naughton was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Naughton made five appearances (one start) during his time on the major-league roster, and he posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 7.2 innings. The southpaw will head back to the minors after Drew VerHagen (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule: Russell Wilson vs. Seahawks headlines top five revenge games

The NFL's schedule release is just another reminder that the 2022 regular season is just around the corner (here's the full schedule). While every NFL game is important, several games on the NFL calendar stood out from the rest. Specifically, there are several revenge games that will garner plenty of headlines in the days leading up to kickoff.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy