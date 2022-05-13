Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis earns college degree 28 years after leaving Notre Dame

The Bus finally earned his college degree.

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis announced that after 28 years, he has completed the requirements for his business degree at the University of Notre Dame, WPXI-TV reported. Bettis announced he is a member of the 2022 class for the Mendoza School of Business at the South Bend, Indiana, university.

“A promise made, a promise kept,” Bettis, 50, wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday. “I’ve completed my degree from the Mendoza School of Business. I hope my journey serves as (a) reminder that education is the true equalizer in life and it is never too late to start.”

Bettis played for 13 seasons in the NFL from 1993 to 2005, according to Pro-Football Reference.com. He rushed for 13,663 yards and scored 91 touchdowns with the Rams in Los Angeles and St. Louis (1993 to 1995) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1996 to 2005).

The six-time Pro Bowl selection ended his career in Pittsburgh with a Super Bowl XL victory after the 2005 season, carrying the ball 14 times for 43 times in the Steelers’ 21-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks.

Bettis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bettis played three seasons at Notre Dame (1990 to 1992), according to Bleacher Report. He scored 32 touchdowns over his final two seasons and led the Fighting Irish to victories in the Sugar Bowl and the Cotton Bowl, the sports website reported.

Through the years Jerome Bettis #36, Running Back for the St. Louis Rams runs the ball during the National Football Conference West game against the New Orleans Saints on 10 September 1995 at the Busch Stadium, St.Louis, Missouri, United States. The Rams won the game 17 - 213. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Allsport/Getty Images) (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

