TSA prepares for busy summer with new airport security technologies, tips for travelers

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for a major surge in airport traffic over the next few months as people start to travel for vacation again for the first time since the pandemic began in 2019.

The TSA has implemented two new technologies in their preparation efforts to speed up the security process and minimize contact between passengers and staff members at the airport. Both the Credential Authentication Technology and Computed Tomography scanners are designed to improve identification verification, enhance security and reduce physical contact within the checkpoints.

TSA is expanding use of screeners to help at busy airports

8News spoke with passengers at Richmond International Airport to see how they feel about airport traffic returning to pre-pandemic levels.

“I don’t let the traffic or the lines stop me from traveling,” one passenger said. “I want to go and have fun and see the country, you know, there’s so much to offer out there, and so I’ll just wait in line, or just come earlier and prepare for the lines.”

TSA not enforcing travel mask mandate after judge strikes it down

Follow these tips to get through checkpoints quickly and efficiently:

  • Face masks are optional but recommended — Check the CDC for domestic travel during COVID-19 and for international travel on its website.
  • Pack smart — Remember to check for TSA’s list of prohibited items to avoid confiscation at the airport.
  • Plan ahead — This allows people plenty of time to prepare for their flight and avoid rushing through traffic or construction on the road while on the way to the airport.
  • Reach out — Travelers can tweet questions and comments to @AskTSA or via Facebook Messenger on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on weekends/holidays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The TSA Contact Center can also be reached at 866-289-9673.
