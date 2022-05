Matt Landers is making the rounds in college football, and the wide receiver is now on his third team. Landers, who began his career at Georgia, has committed to Arkansas after he played last season at Toledo, and was third on the team in receiving. Landers turned heads at the end of last season when he helped kick off bowl season with a spectacular start in the Bahamas Bowl as he caught an 89-yard touchdown pass against Middle Tennessee State.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO