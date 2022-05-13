ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

12-year-old boy shot after woman fires into crowd, police say

By Lakiya Scott, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in a drive-by.

Memphis Police said the alleged shooter fired shots at a house where the child was playing, but the story continues. According to police, they took 35-year-old Latorya Lemons into custody for harassment earlier in the week. She was released the day before the 12-year-old boy was shot.

Latorya Lemons (SCSO)

Police said she then allegedly returned to the same location, to find the man she is accused of harassing and allegedly doing the drive-by on. However, FOX13 recently learned Lemons may already be free once again.

FOX13 spoke with neighbors in the community who told us what happened Wednesday night in the 800 block of Faxon Avenue is not the norm.

“It really is a good solid community, but it is the hood, but ain’t nothing wrong with that,” said neighbor Cherryl Crite.

Police responded to the scene at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday in reference to the shooting.

“You’re shooting, and you probably don’t know how to shoot. You hit that baby, it’s not going to hit your target,” said Crite.

Other neighbors shared with FOX13 what they saw the day of the shooting.

“I saw the little boy laying there and the lady across the street came out in the car and pulled up and picked the kid up and took him to the hospital I guess,” said one neighbor who chose to remain anonymous.

According to a police affidavit, Lemons was charged with two counts of harassment. She is accused of threatening to kill her ex-boyfriend. She was locked up and released on bond on those charges. After being released, police say she shot the child in North Memphis in a drive-by shooting that landed her back behind bars.

“It was like a back and forth of shots,” one neighbor recalled.

Witnesses in the neighborhood identified Lemons as the shooter who fired five shots out the window of a gray Cadillac. She was arrested for that shooting.

During her arrest, police report hearing Lemons yelling she would kill everyone in the household. FOX13 recently checked with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who informed us that Lemons is no longer in custody for either charge.

