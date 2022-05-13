ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Arkansas schedules biosecurity webinars after rise in bird flu

By Chris Counts
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With cases of bird flu rising across the country, the University of Arkansas’s Agriculture Division is looking to make sure backyard flock owners are up to date on their biosecurity measures.

The department is doing that by scheduling two webinars.

The first session will be Wednesday, May 18 at 6:00 p.m., with the second session on Tuesday, May 24, also at 6:00 p.m.

So far, no cases have been detected in Arkansas.

For more information on bird flu, you can visit U of A’s website .

