Philadelphia, PA

Philly Fans Bailed Early as the Heat Eliminated the Sixers at Home

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It was a one point game at halftime, but the Heat pulled away in the second half and the game was clearly over midway through the fourth. So much so that the home crowd headed to the exits early. There were not many fans remaining to see the final score.

They all missed the Sixers furious comeback that cut the lead to 11 with 2:47 remaining. It did not get any closer as James Harden went scoreless in the second half and Doc Rivers stood by helpless. When Harden missed his second field goal attempt of the half late there were even some boos.

Larry Brown Sports

76ers make decision on Doc Rivers’ future

Doc Rivers faced job security questions after the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night, but the head coach is not going anywhere. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey told reporters on Friday that Rivers will return as the team’s head coach next season. Rivers, who attended the press conference with Morey, said he is still committed to leading the 76ers.
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To James Harden's Game 6 Performance

Half the basketball world has been criticizing James Harden after his dreadful Game 6 performance that led to the 76ers getting eliminated from the playoffs. Unfortunately for Harden, Magic Johnson has joined the fray. Taking to Twitter last night, Magic admonished Harden for how few shots he took in the...
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.
The Associated Press

76ers need better Harden, healthy Embiid to contend in East

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The first piece of the 76ers’ offseason is set: Doc Rivers will return to coach next season, early exits and all. Another question mark seems somewhat settled, James Harden wants to stay in Philly and the Sixers want him back. All signs point to yes, but no deal — one that could be worth nearly $50 million next season — is guaranteed.
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

