Philly Fans Bailed Early as the Heat Eliminated the Sixers at Home

The Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. It was a one point game at halftime, but the Heat pulled away in the second half and the game was clearly over midway through the fourth. So much so that the home crowd headed to the exits early. There were not many fans remaining to see the final score.

They all missed the Sixers furious comeback that cut the lead to 11 with 2:47 remaining. It did not get any closer as James Harden went scoreless in the second half and Doc Rivers stood by helpless. When Harden missed his second field goal attempt of the half late there were even some boos.