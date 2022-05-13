ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

5-story bldg. before planners

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe transition of the Brookhurst Triangle area into a major commercial and residential hub may take another step forward as the Garden Grove Planning Commission considers a proposal to build a five-story mixed use project there. Dr. Michael Dao is applying for a site plan and tentative parcel map...

orangecountytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Why Isn’t the City on the Residents’ Side in North Irvine?

In our coverage of the All American Asphalt plant and the health hazard it poses to residents in north Irvine, our staff was made aware of Dr. Philip Landrigan — a renowned epidemiologist, pediatrician and one of the world’s leading advocates for children’s health. According to Dr. Landrigan: “An asphalt plant can never safely coexist next to neighborhoods and schools. Pregnant women, infants and young children are especially vulnerable to toxic chemicals in their environments. Even extremely low-dose exposures during these vulnerable periods in early life can result in lasting damage.”
IRVINE, CA
sunnews.org

Construction begins at 15 First Street

At last construction begins. At Monday’s City Council meeting, District One Councilman/Mayor Joe Kalmick announced the beginning of construction for The Beach House restaurant located at 15 First St., in Seal Beach. On May 3, fencing was placed surrounding what was once Rivers End Cafe and the building permit was issued. “We look forward to seating you in our indoor/outdoor space offering a new California menu, spirits and live music with room to hold special events,” said owner Brian Kyle. “We have created a secure atmosphere properly enclosing the site, not disrupting access to the beach for regional visitors. It’s our goal to open our doors in mid-September of 22; you will not be disappointed,” said Kyle. For updates visit us on Facebook; The Beach House in Seal Beach and our website: beachhousesb.com. Pictured above are Beach House partners Rosie Ritchie (left) and Brian Kyle (right).
SEAL BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Recognitions on board agenda

Recognition of “Employees of the Month” and high school valedictorians top the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Garden Grove Unified School District Board of Education. For April, Shaquinta Clarke, lead food service worker at Hill Elementary School is Classified Employee of the Month and Vi-Thuyen Dao,...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Coyote plan updates asked

In the aftermath of the coyote attack on a young girl on the beach on April 29 and the town hall that followed, two members of the Huntington Beach City Council are proposing to “update” plans to manage problems caused by the far-roaming wild canine. At Tuesday’s meeting...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garden Grove, CA
Government
City
Garden Grove, CA
Local
California Government
orangecountytribune.com

Heritage, hot rods displayed

Progress in the development of automobiles is in many ways a kind of history lesson, so it was appropriate that the Westminster Historical Society sponsored a classic car show on Sunday. Located at the Blakey Historical Park, 8612 Westminster Blvd., the event featured displays of historic and vintage automobiles from...
WESTMINSTER, CA
oc-breeze.com

Upcoming Caltrans Maintenance Closures: May 13-15, 2022

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to have the following closures for maintenance repairs:. Westbound SR-91 from Magnolia to Harbor lanes #2, 3, and 4 from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Westbound SR-91 on- and off-ramps at Magnolia, Brookhurst, Euclid, and on- ramp at Harbor from 10:00 p.m....
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

New California home buyers could soon get government cash for down payment

California could soon help first-time home buyers with their down payments and mortgage costs under a proposed $1-billion program to make homeownership more financially feasible for low- and middle-income residents. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) first introduced the idea last year of the state stepping in to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Car Lot#Single Family Homes#Bldg#Square Foot#Urban Construction
CBS LA

COVID hospitalizations on the rise in LA, OC counties

COVID hospitalizations in Los Angeles County are now above 300 for the first time since March. Around 319 patients were hospitalized in the county due to the coronavirus as of Sunday, up 21 since Friday. Hospitalizations were also up in Orange County with 87 patients. In the Inland Empire, hospitalizations were down with 59 people.As of Friday, LA County recorded the highest number of new cases of COVID since February 18 at 4,025 cases, a stark increase, as well as six additional deaths. Public health officials were urging the public to get vaccinated, if unvaccinated, and get boosted. "Vaccines still provide the strongest protection against the more infectious subvariants, but their effectiveness wanes over time, making it critical for residents to become fully vaccinated, if not already, and to receive their boosters, if due, against COVID-19 now," the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in a press release on Friday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

City employees get 10% raise

A pay increase of 10 percent for most municipal employees was approved by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday. On a 5-0 vote, the council approved “Memorandums of Understanding” between the city and the Westminster Municipal Employees Association and Westminster Police Officers Association, with conditions also covering certain other city employees.
WESTMINSTER, CA
luxuryrealestate.com

9901 Merced River Avenue

Welcome to the most spectacular residence to ever hit the Fountain Valley market! To say this home is an entertainer's dream is an understatement. Set on a nearly 10,000 square foot lot in the BEST location in all of FV, this stunning 5 bedroom 3.5 bath pool home with captivating curb appeal showcasing professional landscaping, stacked stone & interlocking paver hardscape, 3 car garage, and exquisite double entry doors of solid wood, glass & wrought iron to the most amazing resort-inspired backyard you've ever seen featuring a giant California room with lighting & ceiling fans, additional covered patio with built-in seating, and glass rock tabletop fire-ring. The focal point of the backyard is the glistening pool and spa flanked by lovely rose gardens, and manicured landscaping. There is even a separate cottage that houses gym equipment and a sauna. Step inside and experience this remarkable expanded home with endless upgrades and custom touches throughout. The soaring ceilings, skylights, Cherry Pecan flooring, crown molding, dual pane window/sliders, plantation shutters, raised panel interior doors, and custom woodwork all speak to the care and craftsmanship that went into the creation of this breathtaking home. The elegant formal living room and step down formal dining room family room great you when you enter. The gourmet kitchen features coffered ceiling, custom soft-close shaker cabinetry with glass display panels, pull-outs & specialty storage, granite countertops, complemented by built-in appliances (refrigerator, microwave, double ovens, gas cooktop, hood/vent) and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The kitchen is open to a huge family room with stacked-stone fireplace. Inside laundry room located off family room. There is a separate downstairs suite of rooms designed for mother-in-law living that includes a spacious living room and bedroom with ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, 4 spacious bedrooms await. The primary contains dual walk-in closets, private balcony, and a spa-style ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, frameless glass shower and separate jetted tub with opening skylight. Close to Mile Square Park and award-winning schools with short drive to beach, shopping, dining, pier, Pacific City nightlife and entertaining.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Coastal Commission Unanimously Rejects Poseidon Plan

And just like that, it’s over. The primary animating force in corrupting Orange County’s Water Board races — the two-decades old Poseidon ripoff — is defeated. Poseidon could try to bring it back someday, but its loss here was so unequivocal, and it disgraced itself so much during this process — especially in its final days — that if it ever comes before the California Coastal Commission again it would likely be with its plans so dramatically scaled back that it might, after some substantial changes in personnel, might even have a chance. (But don’t bet on that!)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
luxuryrealestate.com

6740 E Almada Street

Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Long Beach. The well-manicured, drought-resistant front yard leads into your bright and airy home which is an entertainers dream with its open floor plan that includes a large kitchen, dining room and two living spaces. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are 3 other good size bedrooms.
LONG BEACH, CA
Inc.com

Changing the Way Americans Think About Taxes

Most Americans see taxes as a once-a-year nuisance-;an inescapable burden. Tax Relief Advocates (TRA), an Irvine, Calif.-based financial services company, is on a mission to change that. TRA offers tax preparation, planning, and resolution services. The business’s larger goal, though, is to transform the way people think about taxes through education and tax planning.
IRVINE, CA
Motor1.com

California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
danapointtimes.com

Caltrans to Temporarily Close 5 Freeway at El Toro, Alicia Parkway for Overnight Construction

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
LAKE FOREST, CA
KTLA

Your home may not be fully covered for fire damage

The devastating impact of the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel should serve as a wake-up call for all California homeowners to regularly make sure your insurance coverage is sufficient. This is particularly important as prices for many goods and services are at a 40-year high. Rebuilding costs you may have calculated years ago no longer […]
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Letter to the Editor: Banning Ranch Completes Acquisition as Public Land

In a victorious moment, a goal that has taken decades to come to fruition, the darling of the coastal preservationists, Banning Ranch, acquired $11.5 million dollars from the Coastal Conservancy last week to complete its acquisition as public land. It had taken many years for preservationists to first gain approval...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Lorri Galloway Jumps Into Mayor’s Race

Former Anaheim Councilmember Lorri Galloway has filed to run for Mayor this year, altering the landscape in what was shaping up as a two-person contest between Mayor Harry Sidhu and OC Fair Board member Ashleigh Aitken. All three were on the ballot in the 2018 mayoral election, in which Sidhu...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy