FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person died Sunday morning in a house fire that filled the sky with smoke near the 14400 block of SR 101 South. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department confirmed one person, who was initially unaccounted for, died in the fire. Officials with the Monroeville Fire Department said members of the family who escaped the fire were taken to a hospital.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO