San Bernardino County, CA

Riverside and San Bernardino County sending out June 7 primary election mail-in-ballots

By KVCR
 3 days ago
San Bernardino and Riverside County began mailing ballots out on May 9 and are expected to be done by Friday. All...

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. The San Bernardino County Sheriff and an armored car company have reached an agreement on transporting legal cannabis proceeds through the High Desert.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/13/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,280 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 5, hospitalizations have increased in the county by eight, with 50 and eight COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths. On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 991...
Earthquake strikes near Aguanga in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula at 6:32 a.m. It was about a mile deep. The earthquake was 20.3...
LA Court Finds SB 10 Constitutional

Los Angeles, CA – In the first judicial ruling on the constitutionality of SB 10, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled SB 10 passes constitutional muster. “The court declares that SB 10 is a lawful preemption of local initiative power that delegates exclusively to local legislative bodies the discretion to adopt an ordinance zoning up to ten units of residential density per parcel if the parcel is located in a transit rich area or an urban infill site, and to override any contrary local zoning initiative if the ordinance is adopted by a 2/3 vote,” the court concludes.
Battle for new 27th Congressional District is tight race between two familiar opponents

Set to be one of the tightest races in the 2022 primary elections - the battle for the new 27th Congressional District features some familiar foes. Republican congressman Mike Garcia looks to maintain his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. However, democratic candidate Christy Smith, who narrowly lost to Garcia in the 2020 race for the congressional district race, is set to give Garcia another tight challenge for the third time.The new district will include some parts of the San Fernando Valley, Antelope Valley and Santa Clarita. The district is historically conservative, but in recent years it's become more democratic.With the...
Bacterial toxin that sickened Coachella shuttle bus drivers identified

Public health officials in Riverside County believe they have identified the bacterial toxin that sickened dozens of Coachella shuttle bus drivers last month.Tests detected Staphylococcal aureus (Staph) enterotoxin in a food sample collected by a Los Angeles County resident who became sick shortly after eating a dinner catered for the employees of company that provided shuttle bus services for the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 24, the last night of the two-weekend festival. More than 40 people were taken to three hospitals in the Coachella Valley early April 25 for various symptoms.None of the attendees of the music...
It's not a mistake. California voters will vote for the same U.S. Senate seat twice

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year is an election year, and California voters should start receiving their mail-in ballots for the June Primary if they have not already. June 7 is something of a checkpoint for most races, where the top two vote-getters regardless of political affiliation will advance to the November Election. If you've already received your ballot, you might have noticed that the office of U.S. Senate is on your ballot twice.
California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

“I really don’t understand how the price of gas can rise so drastically in California,” said a Black woman and 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident who agreed to be interviewed for this article but asked to not be identified. “Unfortunately, we need to purchase it regardless of the prices...
California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California, in part because they view him as soft on crime as that issue rises in importance for voters. But first they must...
California Now Allows Residents To Wrap Their Front License Plates

Are you tired of front license plates ruining the look of cars? Well, it may be time to move to California because the state is now offering an innovative alternative to metal front license plates. Instead of drilling holes in your front bumper or adding a plastic bracket, California will allow residents to add a sticker of their front license plate to the front of their cars. This means California residents no longer have to worry about ugly front plates ruining their car’s styling.
After breakup with city, Well in the Desert’s work continues; renewed relationship not likely

A year after the relationship between the city and nonprofit homeless services provider Well in the Desert began to go sour, the organization is asking why the city won’t consider renewing ties, especially as it works to build out a large project to address homelessness. Palm Springs officials say the answer has a lot to do with issues raised during the breakup.
California church shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured in Orange County

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. - One person was killed and at least four others were injured after a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, at the Geneva Presbyterian Church, according to OCSD. One...
Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers

After an extensive investigation, health officials in Riverside County now say they have determined a possible source of the food-borne illness that sickened more than 100 shuttle drivers during the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. "Tests conducted on food collected after dozens of employees of a shuttle bus company became ill last month The post Update: Bacterial toxin found in food served to sickened Coachella festival shuttle drivers appeared first on KESQ.
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

