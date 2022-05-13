Watershed moment: Future of Valley’s water supply caught in interstate, international limbo

Tour Tyler Texas - All Nations TV - M1Y - Empowerment Community Development Corporation by Clarence Edmond Shackelford (c) 2022. On this date, on May 13, 1865, 586 miles south of Tyler, Texas, in Cameron County, Texas the Union Col. Theodore H. Barrett, commanding forces at Brazos Santiago, Texas, dispatched an expedition composed of 250 men of the 62nd U.S. Colored Infantry Regiment and 50 men of the 2nd Texas Cavalry Regiment under the command of Lt. Col. David Branson to the mainland, on May 11, 1865, to attack reported Rebel outposts and camps. At 2:00 am, on May 12th, the expeditionary force surrounded the Rebel outpost at White’s Ranch, but found no one there. Later that morning, people on the Mexican side of the river informed the Rebels of the Federals’ whereabouts.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO