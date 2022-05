JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is urging all motorists to travel with care. High winds are occurring across the state and can affect travel. During these conditions, high-profile, long-load type, and permitted over dimensional vehicles have restricted travel. North Dakota law restricts movement for these vehicles when wind or other conditions may cause the vehicle or attachment to swerve, whip, sway, or fail to follow in the path of the towing vehicle.

