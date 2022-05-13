ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Identity Unknown: Fishermen Find Body Washed Up on New York Shoreline

By Jeff Monaski
WIBX 950
WIBX 950
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York State Police are investigating whose body was found washed up on a shoreline in a bay area adjacent to Lake Ontario. The grisly discovery was made by fishermen who reported finding the body on Thursday afternoon on the shoreline of Blind Sodus Bay in the town of Wolcott. The...

wibx950.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
City
Utica, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, NY
City
Wolcott, NY
City
Whitestown, NY
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Douglas
Person
Rupert Murdoch
Person
Sharon Stone
PIX11

Missing NJ man turns up at Nyack hospital

NYACK, NY (PIX11) — Samuel Cedeno, a New Jersey security guard who told his family he feared someone was following him, was located Sunday at a hospital in Nyack, New York, according to his mother, Candida Almanzar. “Somebody called me from Montefiore Hospital in Nyack,”  Almanzar told PIX11 News. Almanzar and her family went to the […]
NYACK, NY
WIBX 950

Best States for Students New York’s Ranking a Surprise

I went to college and both times I went to SUNY schools. The State University system worked out for me in the '80s and it wasn't too overpriced for my parents being that I wasn't any kind of scholarship student. I had some friends who left New York for college. They headed to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and even Massachusetts.
EDUCATION
Hot 99.1

New York Mansion Abandoned at Undisclosed Location! Do Not Enter!

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Scratch Off#The New York Lo
WIBX 950

DEC: Fishermen Across New York ‘Get Greedy and Get Caught’

According to the DEC, fishermen in the Hudson Valley and across New York State got "greedy" and got "caught" for illegal fishing. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Police on Patrol. Among the new items were a number of people ticketed for illegal fishing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
101.5 WPDH

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
HUDSON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
PIX11

Missing NJ security guard feared someone following him

Update: Samuel Cedeno was found at a New York hospital on Sunday, his mother told PIX11 News. IRVINGTON, N.J. (PIX11) – The mother of a young New Jersey man who started acting strangely in recent weeks appealed for the public’s help Saturday to find her son, 26-year-old Samuel Cedeno. “His behavior changed. He thought someone […]
IRVINGTON, NJ
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy