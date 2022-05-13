Worcester Police investigating double shooting

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police.

“Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police said.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital with what authorities are calling “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to please give them a call.

