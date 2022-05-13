ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Police investigating double shooting

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bJVBW_0fcRcLdq00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating after two people were shot, Thursday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of Vernon Street and Arlington Street around 6 p.m., according to Worcester Police.

“Officers located a twenty-one-year-old male and a twenty-four-year-old male who had both been shot” police said.

Both individuals were taken to an area hospital with what authorities are calling “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police are asking anyone with any information to please give them a call.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Rose Rivera
3d ago

here we go again..crime was down for a bit now creeping up WPD knows all the hott spots need more patrols in those areas round the clock

Reply
2
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting identified as Mass. resident

NEW BOSTON, N.H. — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting near a Space Force station in New Hampshire has been identified as a Massachusetts resident. The shooting happened on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station, located off of Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston, N.H. The man, 33 years old, was killed during the shooting, which involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security member, according to a statement from N.H. Attorney General John Formella and the New Hampshire State Police.
NEW BOSTON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in shooting in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. — Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Keene, N.H. Officers were called to 6 Green St. around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and found the man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where...
KEENE, NH
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate rape reported Downtown, release photo of suspect

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for a man after a reported rape in Boston. Officers were called to the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5’8″, medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He was driving a black, four-door Honda Fit that may have had temporary out-of-state plates. The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
City
Boston, MA
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Worcester Police#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
whdh.com

Man dies after touching third rail at MBTA station, transit police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform and that...
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police respond to hit and run incident in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Heavy police presence was seen in the area of Joy Street and Center Street Sunday afternoon after a police chase took place, according to Ludlow Police. Police were on scene when Western Mass News arrived around 3:30 p.m. Police then cleared the area about an hour later.
LUDLOW, MA
CBS Boston

Man shot, killed by Boston police after stabbing officer

BOSTON (CBS) — A deadly police-involved shooting took place in Boston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Glendale Street in Dorchester. Police said officers responded to a report of a man screaming, and when they arrived that man stabbed an officer in the upper torso. Another officer shot and killed that man, police said. The man has been identified as 48-year-old Richard Ortiz of Revere. Two officers are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. At the scene, investigators gathered witness interviews and collected evidence. “This is a very active investigation, the scene is still being processed, witnesses still being interviewed. This is...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 2 dead in four-alarm Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — At least two people have died following a four-alarm fire in Worcester early Saturday, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said. Three others were injured in the blaze. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St., a six-family, triple-decker home. Roche said the...
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

Police: One person injured in shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Saturday night. Police responded to Vermont Ave. in the Washington Park neighborhood shortly after seven o’clock. Our 12 News crew on the scene observed investigators putting down evidence markers near a parked car that had a bullet hole in the […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Somerville shooting that shattered bedroom window of 3 young girls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy