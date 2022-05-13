ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene, NY

Greene and Deposit-Hancock Go At It in MAC Final

By Ian Mills
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreene takes the MAC Championship as they handle Deposit-Hancock...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

STAC Championship Recap: Baseball & Softball

In an all day tournament, the Southern Tier Athletic Association watched teams from around the region duke it out for the bragging rights of being the STAC Champion:. In Softball, the tournament took place at Chenango Valley High school. In the semi-final round, Corning took on the CV Warriors, defeating them by a score of 10-6. Meanwhile Maine-Endwell did not have to play after Susquehanna Valley decided to opt out of the tournament.
BINGHAMTON, NY
wellsboroathletics.com

Coolidge, Gehman have strong afternoons at NTL Championships.

Senior Emma Coolidge and freshman Annie Gehman led the Wellsboro Girls Track team at the NTL Championships at Athens on Friday, May 13. Coolidge won the shot put with a throw of 29-ft, 10 and was 2nd in the javelin with a throw of 114-ft, 2. "Starting at the bottom...
WELLSBORO, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greene, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

LGT Tennis Challenger Cancelled for Third Straight Year

For the third consecutive year, the Levene Gouldin and Thompson (LGT) Tennis Challenger will not be taking place in Binghamton. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jared Kraham Friday, Tennis Charities of Binghamton, Inc. states that the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has a booklet of protocols that would have to be followed.
BINGHAMTON, NY
NewsChannel 36

Remembering Derrick Robie: Savona community unveils Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field

SAVONA, N.Y. (WENY) -- It was an emotional Saturday morning in Savona, as the community unveiled the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field to the Robie family. Derrick Robie was just four years old when his life was taken in 1993. Nearly three decades later, his memory remains alive in the village of Savona. Thanks to the generosity of the community and the hard work of faculty and students at G-S-T BOCES, the community is making sure Derrick is always remembered. A renovated t-ball field, with the statue in his memory looking over the Derrick J. Robie Memorial Field, was unveiled at this morning’s ceremony. The statue now stands before a brand-new flagpole, walkway, and benches, all made possible through community support.
SAVONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Woman, 32, from Syracuse among 10 dead in Buffalo shooting

Syracuse, N.Y. — A woman who lived in the Syracuse area was among the 10 people shot in a racist attack at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y. Roberta Drury, 32, was killed when a man opened fire at the supermarket on Saturday, Drury’s sister Amanda Drury confirmed to syracuse.com | The Post-Standard.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football#Deposit Hancock Go At It#Mac Final#Nys
WETM 18 News

Fulkerson Winery to host a derby, the first in New York State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Conklin Man Shoots 13 in Buffalo Tops

A shooting occurred in Buffalo Saturday at a Tops Friendly Market. The 18 year old shooter killed ten and wounded three in what is being described as a racially motivated shooting. Payton Gendron, the white gunman from Conklin, shot 11 black people and two white people at the supermarket. Police shot at him; however, a bullet proof vest protected him.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Town of Southport holds time capsule unveiling at Chapel Park

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents of Southport and the surrounding area celebrated a special event at Chapel Park on Saturday. The town unveiled the 200-year time capsule that will be going into the ground at the end of summer. Multiple tents were set up to hold vendors and live music while residents enjoyed a day […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

150-year-old Janowski Gardens to close for summer 2022

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A historic produce farm on Elmira’s southside recently made the bittersweet decision to close for the first time in over a century. But, the family wants the community to know that this isn’t the end. Janowski Gardens, which has been in operation since 1873, announced in April that the farm would […]
ELMIRA, NY
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Police surround home of Buffalo mass shooter

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of law enforcement officials were at the home of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect in Conklin, N.Y., near Binghamton, Saturday night. By sunset, the home owned by Payton Gendron’s parents was surrounded by authorities of all levels — as high as the FBI. Agents and officers could be seen going in and out of the home, on a dead end street of a suburban neighborhood.
BUFFALO, NY
Newswatch 16

First farmers market of the year in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. — It was a beautiful day to sit outside, grab a bite to eat, and shop. That's exactly how people spent the day at the Sayre Farmers Market. "Vendors, food trucks, homegrown produce, everything," Gina Stewart said. Stewart sells customizable fragrances at her stand Pink Zebra. She's...
SAYRE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy