Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO