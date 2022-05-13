ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New N64 Game

By Marc Deschamps
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to check out Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, starting next week! The game is the next Nintendo 64 classic coming to the service, and it will be made available on May 20th. As with all previous N64 games, Kirby 64 will...

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Love Surprise Free PS5 Game

PlayStation Plus subscribers have been surprised with a special PS5 freebie. Last generation, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 were treated to some great free games. And on occasion, subscribers were treated to brand new games on the day of their release. The most notable example of this was Rocket League, which has since gone free-to-play. One of the other more prominent examples of this was Furi, one of 2016's hidden gems from French developer The Games Baker. This week, the game got a free PS5 upgrade out of nowhere, which means PS Plus subscribers got a bonus free PS5 game in addition to their May free games.
NME

‘Sonic’ content on YouTube is being flagged as “made for kids”, destroying creator livelihoods

A number of Sonic The Hedgehog creators on YouTube have been seeing the platform mark content using a Made for Kids label recently, seriously damaging their work and income. Over the past few weeks, many animators on YouTube have had their content automatically flagged as Made for Kids, despite channels like Balena Productions – which has amassed over 1million subscribers and 517million channel views from animated Sonic content – often marking videos as only appropriate for ages 13 and up.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
GAMINGbible

Netflix Has Cancelled Yet Another Fan-Favourite Show

You have to admire Netflix's business model. It is, as far as I'm aware, the first streaming service out there that has tried getting people invested in shows, cancelling those shows, and then raising the cost of a subscription. Clearly, this is starting to catch up with the company somewhat....
BGR.com

This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
Bridget Mulroy

Netflix Pulls The Plug On Password Sharing & People Pull The Plug On Netflix

Netflix Headquarters(Venti Views/Unsplash) Netflix has launched the first significant counteroffensive move in dealing with the $6.25 billion the firm has been losing annually. They attribute the loss to members within the platform sharing their sign-in information. For Netflix, this is their most compelling financial loss dating back to long before the existence of other competitive streaming services. Therefore, the firm has decided to try putting a stop to the cross-sharing going on under their domain.
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
The Independent

Elon Musk says he will hand Twitter over to YouTube star MrBeast if he ‘dies’

Elon Musk has jokingly revealed who he will hand over control of Twitter to should he “die under mysterious circumstances”.The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder has sent several cryptic tweets since purchasing the social media site on 25 April for approximately $44bn (£34.5bn).One, which arrived on Monday (9 May), read: “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya.”In response, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, wrote: "If that happens can I have Twitter.” Musk simply – and saeemingly jokingly – replied: “OK.”MrBeast is kown for his intense YouTube videos in which he performs elaborate and...
Android Police

Netflix could make all your worst subscription fears come true by the end of year

Netflix might've been the company to bring us into the streaming-dominant landscape we all currently live in, but it's not exactly thriving at the moment. On the heels of yet another price hike — one that pushed its top plan above the $20 per month mark — and a subsequent decline in subscribers, the service has been racing to find ways to boost its market share in the ongoing streaming wars. Some serious changes are coming to the platform, and they might arrive sooner than you'd expect.
Android Police

How to cancel Netflix

Netflix has been the most popular streaming service for quite a while now, and with the amount of great exclusive series the company has, that’s not unwarranted. Between regular price hikes, Netflix closing their animation division, the looming threat of a price bump for password sharers, and competing services becoming more worthwhile, there’s no shortage of reasons you might want to leave the streaming giant behind. So, whether you want to move on from Netflix for good or just want to subscribe for long enough to binge and bounce, here’s everything you need to know to cancel your Netflix subscription.
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Just Solved One of Its Prequel's Big Theories

My Hero Academia is working through its final act in the manga, and while the anime team continues to ink season six, there is another big piece of the franchise moving these days. After years in print, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is winding down, and the prequel has just one chapter left. This means readers are scouring its latest chapter for clues as to where its heroes' stories will end, and now, it seems the story just addressed a big theory regarding its top star.
