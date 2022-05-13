ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Unicoi County elementary students got hands-on with their Appalachian heritage

By Van Jones, Ariel Hill
 3 days ago

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Students at Temple Hill Elementary School had the opportunity today to get a glimpse of the life their ancestors lived on Thursday.

Students from the school got hands-on experience with Appalachian heritage by exploring the tools, household items, and foods that were used in older times.

The students were able to make quilt squares to be made into a complete quilt as well as see old-fashioned items such as old irons, washboards, and toys.

New nursery to bring personal touch to local gardening

In addition, students were able to try their hand at making butter in a churn and eat snacks including soup beans, cornbread and fried okra.

“Some of our students haven’t been exposed to a lot of things outside of the area. But, at the same time, do they really know where they come from. So it is very important that they are exposed and understand the richness of our Appalachian heritage and really what the mountain culture has to offer,” said Dr. Alexa Transki, principal of Temple Hill.

The event was inspired by Transki’s favorite book when she was a kid,’ When I Was Young In The Mountains’ by Cynthia Rylant. As a bonus, all students and staff received a copy of the book to take home with them.

