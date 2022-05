In recent weeks, WWE has made some changes to its rosters, moving some athletes from NXT to the main roster or moving athletes from one side to the other of the two main brands, or from Smackdown to Raw and vice versa. In addition to having seen shifts from one roster to another, we have also seen shifts from one faction to another, that is, wrestlers who have made their own turn heel, thus moving from the "good/face" faction to that of "bad/heel."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO