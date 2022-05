Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees reportedly will look for something else to do in retirement. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Brees, who joined NBC last season as a studio and game analyst following his retirement from the NFL, won’t return to the broadcast booth for a second go-around. Marchand noted the decision for Brees not to return was mutual between Brees and NBC.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO