INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democratic lawmakers said new revenue figures released Friday show the state could easily forego a few months of gas tax revenue. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gas hit $4.42 on Friday, another record. The same day, the State Budget Agency released the results of April 2022 state tax collections. The report showed total general fund revenues for April were nearly $500 million above what state budget analysts had forecasted at the end of last year. Gasoline use tax collections came in $1.2 million above estimates.

