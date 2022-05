Dr. Clement Guarlotti, a well-known Greensburg dentist and prosthodontist, died May 9. At the age of 77, he was still at the top of his profession. Guarlotti was excellent at what he did. His experience helped him finish procedures perfectly in a short amount of time. He always played oldies music and would sing along. He was never in a bad mood, and he made the office atmosphere light and enjoyable. Several members of his family worked for him, and, of course, they also are first rate.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO