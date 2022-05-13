ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Author of abortion homicide legislation pulls bill after being gutted by amendments

By Shannon Heckt
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=242LoH_0fcRVoZo00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Legislature got national attention for a bill that looked to make abortion considered a crime of homicide. On Thursday, the full House took a vote on HB813 amid major controversy and put an end to the bill for this legislative session.

Rep. Danny McCormick and supporters of his bill were unyielding in their desire to completely ban abortion and prosecute anyone who takes part in one. Religious leaders flooded the Capitol to pray and hold speeches in Memorial Hall before the vote took place.

State Capitol given ‘all clear’ following temporary evacuation

“You can’t claim to be pro-life and vote to kill HB813 by amendment. If you’re pro-life and believe that life begins at conception you must stand for the equal protection of the pre-born,” Rep. McCormick said.

Pastor Brian Gunter, the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church in Livingston has been a key player in the legislation alongside McCormick. Gunter said he would be against changing the bill at all and would not make any exceptions in the bill including for rape and incest.

As soon as the bill made it out of committee it was under intense scrutiny. Some language in the bill could lead to people taking part in vitro fertilization being charged with homicide since the bill defines a child as the moment of fertilization. In IVF some eggs that are fertilized are disposed of when they may not be viable, which could be considered homicide under the bill. The bill also has the potential to ban some forms of contraception such as Plan B.

Gov. Edwards talks funding for new Mississippi R. Bridge at Rotary Club

HB813 would have forced the state to ignore Roe v. Wade even before it could possibly be overturned.

“Your bill clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine,” Rep. Barry Ivey said.

Anti-abortion groups like Right to Life came out against the bill. They said their goal is not to criminalize women but to support them through their pregnancy. Governor Edwards, a staunch anti-abortion Democrat, also said he was against it .

“Louisiana law has always been about protecting babies and protecting women,” Rep. Alan Seabaugh said.

Before the bill could be debated on the House floor, an unclaimed bag was treated as a bomb threat. The entire Capitol had to be evacuated for a short time while it was inspected. After a few minutes, legislators and staff were given the all-clear.

Back in the chamber, the bill was severely amended on the House floor in hopes to tamper it down.

“We already have laws which are going to go into effect when Roe versus Wade is overturned. So we don’t need this bill. It’s already protected That has always been an essential element of pro-life law,” Rep. Seabaugh said.

Rep. Seabaugh even went so far as to apologize for being one of the votes in the House Criminal Justice Committee that allowed the bill to be passed in its original form last week.

“Personally, I want to apologize to each and every one of you. This bill came to the Criminal Justice Committee. I sit on that committee and I should have done this in committee and I didn’t. I voted the bill out of committee because by the time I figured out what I was supposed to do, it was too late. We’re having to do this here. If we had done our job in committee, we could have amended it in committee and we could have avoided this,” Rep. Seabaugh said.

Lawmakers revive ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in rare vote

The amendments made it similar to a Senate bill that penalizes doctors who perform abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned. Rep. McCormick said he was against adding the amendment and believed it did not go far enough in protecting unborn children.

“This amendment does away with equal protection. Equal protection gives the unborn baby the same rights as a born baby. That’s what it does. You know, it’s really simple. If we don’t do that, if we vote for this amendment, we say those babies are subhuman,” Rep. McCormick said.

After the amendments were adopted against McCormick’s objection he returned the bill to the calendar, essentially ending the debate for the year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
bossierpress.com

Bill criminalizing abortions withdrawn as Republicans react to national furor

After a nationwide backlash, Louisiana House Republicans on Thursday. amended a bill to remove criminal penalties for women who have abortions, prompting the bill’s. author to withdraw the measure. House Bill 813, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would have allowed anyone. who received or administered an abortion...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
pelicanpostonline.com

Ascension GOP Roundtable to focus on Influence of Teachers’ Unions

James Lee, Executive Director of Louisiana Swamp Watch, will be the keynote speaker for the May Ascension GOP Roundtable sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be held on Thursday, May 19th at 11:30 a.m. at the Clarion Inn on Highway 30 in Gonzales. (11:30 to 12:00 – Meet and Greet; Noon – Meeting) Doors open at 11:15 a.m.
GONZALES, LA
WGNO

Louisiana Supreme Court sides with Pastor Tony Spell, reverse lower court decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has sided with Pastor Tony Spell after reversing a lower court’s decision. The ruling said the governor’s stay-at-home mandate was unconstitutionally applied to Spell. In 2020, Spell attracted national attention when he ignored Governor John Bel Edwards’ COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Over 1,200 people reportedly attended Sunday […]
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Supreme Court hears case that could impact 1,500 inmates convicted by non-unanimous juries

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday on whether a ban on non-unanimous jury verdicts must apply to convictions before 2018. This could affect roughly 1,500 people behind bars. But this case centers on one man convicted of murder by a ten to two jury 25 years ago. Deputy Director at The Promise of Justice Initiative Jamila Johnson said she is encouraged by the case.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Pastor Tony Spell holds first service since court win in March 2020 arrest

CENTRAL - It was a packed service Sunday morning at Life Tabernacle Church in Central. "We've come together this morning to celebrate a tremendous victory that the Lord had brought for us," Pastor Tony Spell said. "We're very thankful for this day. We're thankful for the Supreme Court, the attorneys and everyone that stood with us for two years now."
CENTRAL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#The Louisiana Legislature#House#First Baptist Church
kalb.com

Central Louisiana teens lead anti-tobacco initiative

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, high school students from across Central Louisiana gathered at the Alexandria Mall to encourage people to put down their tobacco products. The students are involved in the statewide Next Era program in partnership with the Central Louisiana Area Health Education Center. At the Mall,...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox8live.com

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Accidental shootings are killing more Louisiana kids. A solution? Lock up your guns, group says

A toddler died from a bullet wound to his stomach last month after accidentally firing his mother’s loaded pistol, which he’d found in their hotel room in Lafayette. A few weeks earlier, police said a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself and a 3-year-old girl inside a Shreveport home — killing himself and putting the girl in the hospital. Those shootings followed the January death of a 4-year-old boy who shot himself while playing with a pistol he discovered in the rear of his mother’s car in New Orleans.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox8live.com

COVID-19 cases rising in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 cases are ticking up again in Louisiana. On Friday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 730 new cases. The day before the number was 884. Dr. Fred Lopez is an infectious diseases expert at LSU Health New Orleans. “We’re seeing an increase and we’ve seen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
US News and World Report

To Stop Baton Rouge Floods, They’re Carving a 12-Mile River

ZACHARY, La. (AP) — You can’t quite see it yet from Plank Road or La. 19 near Zachary, but work crews are building a man-made river from scratch. Down inside a huge, wide “V” carved out of the earth, concrete pillars for a bridge have been poured and smoothed out by workers. Nearby, long-reach excavators placed big boulders along the sides of a channel, while other digging machines clawed up dirt and dumped it into trucks that hauled it away.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

WGNO

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy