ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Ship sails to Buffalo to take on Leslie Frazier, Stefon Diggs

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhoT3_0fcRVHdx00

2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 10

Week 10 – @ Buffalo Bills

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 13 @ Bills 1:00 PM FOX
  • Vikings @ Bills point spread: Vikings +9.5
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Bills 24, Vikings 20
  • QB – Kirk Cousins , Nick Mullens
  • RB – Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler
  • WR – Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor
  • TE – T.J. Hockenson, Irv Smith Jr. (injured), Johnny Mundt

Minnesota Vikings roster outlook

In an offseason where hitting the reset button was a real possibility, the new Vikings leadership team of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell largely kept the roster intact while adding complementary pieces all around.

Kirk Cousins has an offensive-minded head coach for the first time in purple, and he has their full support. He has one of the best groups of skill position players led by Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, and Adam Thielen, yet the Vikes have several other sneaky candidates for a breakout year.

If the offensive line can improve (a big if), there’s no reason why Cousins can’t offer elite QB production under center in what’s expected to be a pass-heavy approach that gets his playmakers involved more than ever before .

Also Read:
Minnesota Vikings trade for Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson from Detroit Lions

In an attempt to rebuild the defense, they will switch to a 3-4 base under longtime coach Ed Donatell. With Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith causing nightmares off the edge, as long as the two can stay healthy, the pass rush should be top-notch. Eric Kendricks resumes his role as one of the best middle linebackers in coverage and is joined by the run-stopping Jordan Hicks to fill out a high-IQ position group.

An improved front seven should make things easier on the back end, where the Vikings have struggled to plug the leaks aboard their ship. A new injection of talent from first-round pick Lewis Cine, and second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr, along with the return of Patrick Peterson, should fill out a strong secondary with Harrison Smith returning as a longtime leader.

The Vikings should have a playoff spot in their sights. Anything less would be considered a failure. Looking around the division and the NFC conference as a whole, there’s a reason for excitement heading into the 2022 season for Vikings fans.

Minnesota Vikings schedule: Season results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YIbqN_0fcRVHdx00
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 — Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers, 23-7

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 11 Vikings 23, Packers 7 4:25 PM FOX

Week 2 — Minnesota Vikings lose to Philadelphia Eagles, 24-7

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Mon, Sep. 19 Eagles 24, Vikings 7 8:30 PM ABC

Week 3 — Minnesota Vikings outlast Detriot Lions to win 28-24

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Sep. 25 Vikings 28, Lions 24 1:00 PM FOX

Week 4 — Minnesota Vikings beat New Orleans Saints 28-25

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 2 Vikings 28, Saints 25 9:30 PM NFL Network
At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK

Week 5 — Minnesota Vikings outpunch Chicago Bears 29-22

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 9 Vikings 29, Bears 22 1:00 PM FOX

Week 6 — Minnesota Vikings sink Dolphins 24-16

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 16 Vikings 24, Dolphins 16 1:00 PM FOX

Related: Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner

Week 7 – Bye

Week 8 – Minnesota Vikings sail past Arizona Cardinals

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Oct. 30 Vikings 34, Cardinals 26 1:00 PM FOX

Week 9 – Minnesota Vikings cruise past Washington Commanders

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 6 Vikings 20, Commanders 17 1:00 PM FOX

Related: NFL QB Rankings: Check our top-20 quarterbacks, where does Kirk Cousins fall?

Minnesota Vikings 2022 schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J9G7l_0fcRVHdx00
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – vs Dallas Cowboys

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 20 vs Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 37, Cowboys 30

Week 12 – vs New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Nov. 24 vs Patriots 8:20 PM NBC
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 20, Patriots 14

Week 13 – vs New York Jets

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 4 vs Jets 1:00 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 33, Jets 24
Also Read:
Top-selling NFL jerseys: Josh Allen and Kenny Pickett have league’s most popular jerseys among football fans in 2022

Week 14 – @ Detroit Lions

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Dec. 11 @ Lions 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Lions 28, Vikings 26

Week 15 – vs Indianapolis Colts

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
TBD vs Colts TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 24, Colts 23

Week 16 – vs New York Giants

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sat, Dec. 24 vs Giants 1:00 PM FOX
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 31, Giants 20

Click here to see where the Vikings stack up in our latest edition of NFL power rankings

Week 17 – @ Green Bay Packers

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
Sun, Jan. 1 @ Packers 4:25 PM CBS
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Packers 20, Vikings 13

Week 18 – @ Chicago Bears

Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info
TBD @ Bears TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Vikings 28, Bears 17

Minnesota Vikings schedule prediction: 11-6, 2nd place in NFC North

The Vikings fully believe they have assembled a playoff squad. Until they prove otherwise, there’s no reason to think the 14th-ranked offense from 2021 can’t improve with coach O’Connell taking the reins and all their top contributors returning.

It could be a slow transition to a new defense, but they’ve assembled the pieces, on paper, to improve as a unit in 2022. They have a healthy mix of engrained veteran leadership on both sides of the ball, along with some players who are among the very best at their position. Vikings fans should be excited about this team heading into 2022. If coaching really was the issue, we’re about to find out whether they’ve found a solution.

Related: Love the Vikings? Get involved in the discussion on the Purple Pain forums

More must-reads:

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings May Be without 2 Defensive Starters at BUF

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to New York for a date with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday, hoping to extend the current win streak to seven games. In franchise history, Minnesota has notched seven-game in-season winning streaks six times (1969, 1970, 1973, 1975, 1998, 2017). And if they bump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Buffalo Bills Get Serious Injury Update on QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are coming off the heels of their second loss of the season. Getting run over by the NY Jets on the ground and even losing the QB battle to Zach Wilson. It was another bad outing by MVP candidate QB Josh Allen, who finished the game...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
63K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy